Hit Parade 2020

It’s been one of those years, okay. Unfortunately, there is more to come.

Erik Kravets

(Article originally published in the November / December 2020 edition.)







Kick off your shoes, put your feet up and enjoy a quick look at the biggest hits of this stressful year! As if the pandemic weren’t enough, let’s visit Brexit, Cruise, Nordstream 2 and other surprises. Where are we and where are we going? Is there no end in sight to madness?

“It’s the song that never ends; yes, it goes on and on, my friend. They’ve been singing the Brexit song since late 2016, and the chorus isn’t tired yet. As the EU sought to conclude trade talks by November, that timetable is now frozen.

Meanwhile, the EU-UK “transition phase” ends on December 31st. Confused businesses worry about tariffs. With UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser Dominic Cummings, one of the main architects of the 2016 Brexit vote now out, the prospect of a ‘reset’ of negotiations may be the excuse Johnson needs to try to extend the “transition phase” further to 2021.

Neither side wants a ‘no deal’ Brexit. This at least makes the “transition phase” attractive as a medium-term solution.

Cruise Industry

The summer cruise came and went. TUI, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, Costa and AIDA were sailing, but governments ordered a new lockdown. Germany declared the order on November 2, 2020. TUI held out for three days before giving up – despite good legal arguments and a full onboard hygiene system.

Attempting to circumvent the restrictions, TUI argued that getting to and from the cruise ship was an “authorized transit” (similar to passing through an airport) and, as travel largely takes place in international waters in outside of Germany, they are not under the jurisdiction of the lockdown, which was aimed only at German domestic tourism. “Staying on one of our ships,” TUI said in a press release, “does not count as domestic tourism.” On November 5, 2020, TUI gave up selling tickets.

“German ports do not allow any cruises,” the defeated company said in a press release. “In light of this, with a heavy heart, we must cancel all the ‘Blue Voyages’ that were to take place on Mein Schiff 1.” She alleged a reversal and / or a difference of opinion regarding the permit issued to her by the state government of Schleswig-Holstein.

Cruise lines have worked hard to meet the demands of governments. Alternatives to buffets, passenger and crew testing for COVID-19, requiring negative results before boarding, temperature checks and sanitizing and sanitizing were not enough to avoid lockdown.

Election of Joe Biden

Tensions between Europe and the United States remain, for example the inability of Europeans to meet their spending obligations to NATO. Nevertheless, with the election of Joe Biden, Europeans hope that the United States will once again be a “reliable partner”. It is a code for the United States helping Europe and doing what Europeans consider useful.

By the way, as of June, 89% of Germans did not view the United States as a “reliable partner” and only 8% said it did. Individually, however, Germany’s senior politicians are keen to stress that more unites us. Even on the eve of the election, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Defense Minister, said in a Politico article that “… for people of my generation, the United States is, more than anything else, still the country of hope and horizons, freedom and sharing of ideas. “

Biden could ask the United States to join the Paris agreement on climate change, join the EU’s more legalistic approach to sanctions against Iran, and remain a member of the World Organization. health, so many major ruptures may end up healed soon. But as the Süddeutsche Zeitung notes, “Americans did not elect Biden to bring joy to the world. They want him to solve the economic and social problems of their own country. “

Europeans face the multilateral 21st century how children ultimately learn that their parents are not superheroes but complex individuals with their own goals and weaknesses.

Nordstream 2

In the category of stressors that will still exist between Europe and America after Trump, Nordstream 2 is a pipeline that is supposed to deliver 55 billion cubic liters of Russian gas to European markets each year, bypassing Poland, the Ukraine and other traditional transit countries. By removing these countries, the theory is, they would lose their influence over Russia and be more vulnerable. They also benefit from expensive US defense guarantees and strategic assistance.

Europeans see Nordstream 2 as a great way to get cheaper gas during the winter, while Americans watch it and wonder why their ally would sell Eastern Europe to Russia. And Americans are also wondering why they should spend their money on European security if Europeans recklessly take more risk.

German support for Nordstream 2 has hit a speed bump with the alleged Kremlin poisoning of activist Alexei Nawalny. The Germans were less shocked by the assassination attempt itself, but were troubled that Russia would brazenly reverse the situation, deny any involvement, and accuse Germany of carrying out the notorious assassination. Berlin Charity Hospital.

In September, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on Russia to be honest. After a brief explosion of media activity, the spotlight on Nordstream 2 has visibly gone out. But on October 17, Maas said he “assumed” that Nordstream 2 would be finished and that it was just a “matter of when”.

Nordstream 2 has been a lifeline for offshore work and is believed to become a mainstay of the country’s gas supply. Germany may be forced to tolerate the worst Russian behavior in the future.

Offshore wind

The 27 EU countries already account for 42% of global offshore wind capacity, but the European Commission’s new draft offshore strategy, released in November, aims to increase capacity fivefold by 2030 to 60 GW and by 25. by 2050 to 300 GW. This will require a robust and well-funded maritime sector, comprising engineering services, work boats, heavy trucks, crew transfers, safety vessels and service / supply vessels.

But the industry still grapples with overcapacity and low charter-party rates even as, like the proverbial famished, it sees a five-course meal being cooked behind glass. The build is certainly commendable, but the project lacks detail on how it would be paid for. He notes that power purchase agreements and guarantees could be used, but these have been curtailed in recent years, especially in Germany, which was an aggressive subsidizer in the 2000s and 2010s.

This year, Germany reworked the renewable energy law, capping the renewable energy tax imposed on consumers per kilowatt hour (kWh) at 6.5 cents. Before the cap, it was 9.6 cents per kWh. Taxpayers were rebelling against soaring electricity prices. The federal government now finances this ceiling with 10.8 billion euros from the general fund.

The cost to the end user per kWh peaked at 30.9 cents from 34 cents per kWh before the cap, among the highest in Europe and, indeed, the world. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the Los Angeles area, the average household pays 18.6 cents per kWh.

Towing services

After acquiring the legendary tug company Unterweser Reederei GmbH (commonly: URAG) and Dutch Kotug-Smit in 2019, Boluda had big ambitions in the northern European market. He wanted to develop in Bremerhaven and Hamburg and control Rotterdam.

Instead, he continues to bleed money and has been demoted by Fitch to “negative”, citing Boluda’s “high leverage profile” and “single bullet debt structure”. Fitch further noted that Boluda generates “stable cash flow” from markets where it is “the only operator”. In other words, Boluda charges a high price where it has a monopoly on towing services and no competition.

As Henry Ford put it: “A competition where the motive is simply to compete, to chase another comrade, never gets very far. The competitor to fear is the one who never cares about you at all, but keeps improving their own business all the time.

Robot ships

Soon you will be able to manage your robot vessel fleet with a modified version of BIMCO-SHIPMAN 2009, the industry standard model for vessel management contracts – namely, AUTOSHIPMAN. It is expected that the clauses of SHIPMAN 2009 concerning crew, at a minimum, will be deleted, while the clauses governing services specific to autonomous vessels and remote control centers will be added.

Carbon tax

There is some good news. CO2 production is declining thanks in large part to an economy battered by COVID-19. Nevertheless, Germany is moving forward with carbon tax plans based on the Swedish model. The new German tax, adopted in Parliament in October 2020, starts at 25 euros per tonne of CO2 in 2021, then increases each year to 30 euros, 35 euros, 45 euros and 55 euros by 2025. The tax will also be levied on maritime transport. but not, apparently, against trucking.

Eastern European countries like Poland have no carbon tax, and German truckers fear they will not be competitive if their fuel is more expensive. Given that ships also move internationally and could bunker in other countries, one wonders why this same rationale does not apply to the exemption of transport from the German carbon tax. BUND environmentalist Jens Hilgenberg lamented that the new tax is “watered down even before its introduction”.

And so on. Stay tuned for more of the same craziness in the New Year! – MarEx

The opinions expressed here are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.