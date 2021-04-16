Wall of Dendias | eKathimerini.com





[ANA-MPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS]

The foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey on Thursday added a new dimension to the diplomatic cliché of the friendly and frank discussions. During a joint press conference live from Ankara, Nikos Dendias and Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke warmly of a personal friendship they shared for years before presenting in their country different positions and attitudes in soft language. precedent in its franchise, its franchise. The Turkish minister was the first to speak, then he responded to comments from his counterparts and again responded to Dendias’ response. He ended the discussion by saying that if she continued, the two would be late for the dinner he was hosting in honor of his guests. The way in which the two ministers presented their countries’ positions highlighted their very different approaches. Dendias maintained a clearly institutional line, making reference to international law, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, EU values ​​and rules, United Nations Security Council resolutions, the Treaty of Lausanne, to NATO, etc. Cavusoglu spoke of a dialogue without limits or preconditions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ proposal for an international conference on the Eastern Mediterranean and the conference on Cyprus scheduled for later this month in Geneva. He insisted that Greece and Turkey should resolve their differences on their own, persisting in Ankaras’ efforts to isolate Greece from its EU partners and other institutions. Dendias replied firmly: the European Council is not a third party, we are a family. He stressed that Greece is in favor of Turkey’s accession to the EU, if that is what Turkey wants, noting that it requires acceptance of EU values ​​and international law. After the last 18 months of tension, the Turkish government must have expected the Greek minister to clearly and publicly state his country’s positions. The important thing is what will follow. Will Erdogan increase the tension or will he realize that with so many problems at the national level and in the region, a detente with Greece will benefit both countries? Perhaps we will have the chance to see that a frank discussion and a determined position will make, like the proverbial wall, good neighbors.

