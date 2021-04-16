Politics
Center to import medical oxygen as rise in cases leaves states panting
New Delhi: A group empowered to manage covid-19 has asked the Union Ministry of Health to launch a tender to import 50,000 metric tons (mt) of medical grade oxygen, as local demand increases with the addition of more than 200,000 patients every day. The ministry was also asked to explore the likely sources of oxygen import identified by Indian foreign missions.
Officials presented plans to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen at a review meeting on Friday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided an update on the pandemic situation.
Reports from several states speak of shortages of vaccines, test kits, hospital beds, intensive care and 24-hour crematoria, as a second, more severe wave sweeps the country. India has registered 207,980 new cases of covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to covid19india.org.
Modi reviewed the state of oxygen supply and expected use in the next 15 days in 12 high load states: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. An overview of the situation at the district level in these states was also presented to the Prime Minister.
The ministries of health, steel, road transport and the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) shared their contributions with Modi, who said it was important to ensure synergy between ministries and state governments.
The Center and the States are in regular contact and the projected demand estimates for April 20, April 25 and April 30 have been communicated to the States. As a result, 4,880 million tonnes (mt), 5,619 mt and 6,593 mt of oxygen have been allocated to these 12 states for these dates to meet their projected demand, the government said.
Modi was also briefed on the country’s production capacity. Modi suggested increasing oxygen production based on the capacity of each plant. The meeting also discussed the excess oxygen supply from steel mills for medical purposes, according to a government statement. The authorities should guarantee the free movement and the free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country, ”Modi said.
The government has exempted all interstate movements of oxygen tankers from permit registration to facilitate travel, and has asked states and carriers to ensure tankers run around the clock, with drivers working in shifts to ensure faster turnover.
Cylinder filling factories will also be allowed to work around the clock with the necessary safeguards, and industrial cylinders have been allowed to be used for medical oxygen after proper purging. Likewise, nitrogen and argon tankers will automatically be allowed to be converted to oxygen tankers to overcome any shortage.
In addition, the Ministry of Health on Friday asked all central ministries to give instructions to hospitals under their control or to their public sector units (UPE) to set up dedicated hospital services or separate blocks within the hospitals. hospitals for covid care. The move comes as the spike in infections is straining India’s public and private health infrastructure.
According to the Union Ministry of Health, on April 12, the consumption of medical oxygen in India was 3,842 tons; or 54% of daily production capacity. The maximum consumption of medical oxygen in the country is in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan. The government has also said that at least 100 new hospitals will have their own oxygen plant as part of the PM-CARES Fund. Currently, there is a production capacity of approximately 7,127 mt of oxygen in the country.
