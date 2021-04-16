Report: Good News for Donald Trumps Waistline is Bad News for America





Donald Trump going to run again in 2024? That’s a question the United States does, but the world will likely be nervously asking for the next three and a half years, thanks to (1) its long history of presidential teasing until the last second, and (2) the fact that the Republicans in the Senate refused. to prevent him from resuming his duties when they have the opportunity. While Trump clearly hated the real job of running the country, he obviously loved the power that came with it, as all despots do. Still, we probably won’t know what he’s going to do for a while, although according to a new report we should be watching his size for clues.

Heres Business Insider on the disturbing news:

The tan is gone and the tan is on. The whitened highlights came out and the gray grew. Some of former President Donald Trump’s extra weight is also lost, thanks to better eating habits and a near-religious regimen of daily golf in sunny Florida. He has lost 15 pounds since leaving the White House, said a Trump adviser who spoke with the former president recently about his health. Losing weight is no small feat for a 74-year-old man whose June physical examination report put his weight back to 244 above the clinical threshold for obesity. Other advisers who recently met Trump told Insider the former president has looked happier, healthier, and even slyly speaking since leaving Washington in January under the cloud of a second impeachment trial. He was eating all these M & Ms on [Air Force One] all the time, said an adviser who has watched Trump cut back since leaving Washington.

A slimmer Trump is making Republicans question whether the former president is already planning a serious White House run again in 2024, something he and his advisers continue to reflect on, with little impetus to make a firm decision before. the 2022 election. I think there’s a 10% to 15% more chance he’ll run if he loses 20 pounds, a veteran Republican strategist told Insider.

Until recently, Trump had a terrible diet, with his favorite food groups being the Big Macs, Meatloaf, and KFC; Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson once said they had to hide vegetables in Trumps food. The 45th president also expressed unorthodox views on exercise, such as that the human body has a limited amount of energy, which physical exertion can only deplete. (You’re going to die young because of this, he reportedly told an employee in training for an Ironman race.) Previously, his former doctor had written a doctor’s note published to reporters claiming he was in extraordinary physical shape, this which turned out to have been written by Trump himself.

Either way, losing weight is probably good news for his health, which is good for people who care about him (there are probably four? Maybe five?), But what if that means? a higher risk of running again, terrible for society at large. Someone pass the M & Ms to this man!

Joe Biden thinks about it better and decides not to adopt Trump’s refugee policy

Doing the opposite of what Donald Trump did, on anything, is probably a good idea in general. By CNN:

