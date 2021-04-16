There is a cabinet reshuffle, who will become Minister of Investments?

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to reorganize his ministers in the near future. In addition, there is the formation of a new ministerial nomenclature, namely the Ministry of Education and Culture-Research and Technology and the Ministry Investment.

So who will occupy the position Minister of investment?

Coffee Shop Survey Institute director Hendri Satrio said it is possible that the head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia will not run the agency which is the ministry investment this.

According to him, Muhammad Lutfi | who is now the Minister of Commerce has a chance to be the number 1 person in the Ministry of investment.

“Will the investment minister later be Bahlil or someone else, it could be. Because Bahlil was the last controversy over the election of Kadin’s president. Lutfi (Minister of Commerce ) will it be replaced later? Minister of Investments, because yesterday he was also in a controversy over rice imports, “he said. Kompas.com, Friday (4/16/2021).

Meanwhile, according to UIN political observer Syarif Hidayatullah Adi Prayitno, Bahlil still has the opportunity to remain number one in the new nomenclature.

“Of course, the president will inaugurate the Minister of Investment which is considered a merger of BPKM. If the minister is Bahlil Lahadalia, I don’t think there is a problem. People won’t talk about emergency reshuffle, “he said.

However, he said, Bambang Brodjonegoro, who is now Menristekdikti, could become investment minister.

“But if the minister is like Bambang Brodjonegoro, because he has an economic background, then Bahlil will be expelled,” he said.

Adi added that the reshuffle speech in the near future will focus only on the ministry’s two new nomenclatures.

“If we talk about the context of these two issues, the issue of the second volume, in particular Ngabalin, said that if nothing stands in the way this week, there will be a reshuffle, which means that in a week there will be a reshuffle, it’s just a new nomenclature within the ministry, ”he said.

Earlier, chief expert of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin said an overhaul of Indonesia’s forward cabinet would be carried out this week.

The reshuffle discourse was reinforced after the proposed merger of the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) with the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek) and the creation of the Ministry of Investment.

However, Ngabalin was unable to provide details on the timing of the reshuffle.

