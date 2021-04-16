Politics
There is a cabinet reshuffle, who will become Minister of Investments?
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to reorganize his ministers in the near future. In addition, there is the formation of a new ministerial nomenclature, namely the Ministry of Education and Culture-Research and Technology and the Ministry Investment.
So who will occupy the position Minister of investment?
Coffee Shop Survey Institute director Hendri Satrio said it is possible that the head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia will not run the agency which is the ministry investment this.
According to him, Muhammad Lutfi | who is now the Minister of Commerce has a chance to be the number 1 person in the Ministry of investment.
“Will the investment minister later be Bahlil or someone else, it could be. Because Bahlil was the last controversy over the election of Kadin’s president. Lutfi (Minister of Commerce ) will it be replaced later? Minister of Investments, because yesterday he was also in a controversy over rice imports, “he said. Kompas.com, Friday (4/16/2021).
Also read: Hate foreign products whose value drives investment, how come?
Meanwhile, according to UIN political observer Syarif Hidayatullah Adi Prayitno, Bahlil still has the opportunity to remain number one in the new nomenclature.
“Of course, the president will inaugurate the Minister of Investment which is considered a merger of BPKM. If the minister is Bahlil Lahadalia, I don’t think there is a problem. People won’t talk about emergency reshuffle, “he said.
However, he said, Bambang Brodjonegoro, who is now Menristekdikti, could become investment minister.
“But if the minister is like Bambang Brodjonegoro, because he has an economic background, then Bahlil will be expelled,” he said.
Adi added that the reshuffle speech in the near future will focus only on the ministry’s two new nomenclatures.
Also Read: BKPM Will Become Ministry of Investment, Here Is The Realization Of Indonesian Investment In Jokowi Era
“If we talk about the context of these two issues, the issue of the second volume, in particular Ngabalin, said that if nothing stands in the way this week, there will be a reshuffle, which means that in a week there will be a reshuffle, it’s just a new nomenclature within the ministry, ”he said.
Earlier, chief expert of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin said an overhaul of Indonesia’s forward cabinet would be carried out this week.
The reshuffle discourse was reinforced after the proposed merger of the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) with the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek) and the creation of the Ministry of Investment.
However, Ngabalin was unable to provide details on the timing of the reshuffle.
Also read: Will become the Ministry of Investment, this is BKPM’s response
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]