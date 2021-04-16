Boris Johnson to swap more of his fleet of gas-guzzling departmental engines for electric cars within months





BORIS Johnson is set to swap more of its fleet of gas-guzzling departmental engines for electric cars within months. It comes as he tries to woo world leaders ahead of his COP26 green summit in Glasgow in November. 1 Boris Johnson set to swap gas-guzzling ministerial motors for electric cars within months Credit: Getty The Prime Minister has given the go-ahead to speed up the overhaul of Whitehall's car service as part of his green program. The Department of Transport has a new load of official cars on order which are expected to arrive next month. Ministers have already pledged that the entire government fleet will switch to electricity by 2030, in line with plans to move away from petrol and diesel across the UK. A quarter of the approximately 90 central government vehicles are due to be electric by next year, prompting them to act now. The PM's vow to switch off gasoline will show other world leaders like US President Joe Biden that he is determined to lead the world by reducing emissions. The No10 is expected to opt for British-made Jaguars rather than spending cash by taxpayers abroad. Jaguar has pledged to be fully electric by 2025, but the PM's popular XJ model will not be part of that lineup. His car will have to be replaced by another model instead. Boriss's bespoke, armored Jag is driven by specialist Met officers and capable of withstanding bombs, guns and can run on flat tires. Our Green Team campaign shows how readers can make small lifestyle changes to help save the planet and save money. Ed Miliband laughs as he calls for electric car revolution but doesn't own one himself







