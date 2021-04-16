NJ man sues Donald Trump for $ 1 trillion over pandemic deaths





You can add Arnett Thomas to the list of people who think President Donald Trump has done a terrible job of dealing with the pandemic.

The 71-year-old Orange resident filed a 29-page class action lawsuit in US District Court in New Jersey, accusing the twice-impeached president of mismanaging the coronavirus emergency and saying he had violated his oath of office by becoming “the very national” enemy of the Constitution he has sworn to defend. “

Thomas, who told NorthJersey.com columnist Mike Kelly he was disabled and had no source of income, has filed the lawsuit on his own and has yet to involve a lawyer. He does, however, have 75 co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit, who says Trump “initiated an experiment to achieve natural herd immunity to COVID-19 without a vaccine as a viable intervention against the disease.”

The lawsuit accuses Trump of an “unprecedented partisan relationship” with Republican lawmakers and supporters that constituted a “three-pronged Faustian deal with the devil.”

Trump has alienated his office of state governors by withholding “vital resources,” forcing them to scramble to provide basic necessities of food and shelter to their constituents, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit singles out Governor Phil Murphy as an “unsung hero” who had to deal with the pandemic as Trump “endlessly golfed” and continued “discursive tirades and rants on social media.”

Sadly, Thomas will likely never see a courtroom due to the US Supreme Court’s immunity from prosecution for presidents even after they resign.

“A president in the line of duty, especially in matters of public policy, is absolutely immune from civil suit,” said former Morris County Attorney Robert Bianchi of the Bianchi Law Group in New Jersey. 101.5, citing Fitzgerald vs. Nixon case at the United States Supreme Court.

Bianchi said the court didn’t want presidents, judges and prosecutors to make decisions based on fear of prosecution for every controversial decision they make.

He expects Trump’s lawyers to file a motion to dismiss, which will be successful.

“Presidents have to make extremely complex decisions, often stealing Peter to pay Paul or balancing the interests of many different facets, not just New Jersey. You can imagine you would be sued whenever someone was offended,” Bianchi said.

A president can still be prosecuted for non-political actions and be the subject of criminal investigations. A lawsuit brought by Paula Jones for inappropriate sexual behavior against Bill Clinton in 1998 was allowed to proceed because it involved conduct before he took office.

“There is a clear line between when he or she is sworn in as President of the United States and when they leave office. When they make decisions on matters of public policy, they are absolutely immune, ”Bianchi said.

Thomas’ trial is clearly about Trump’s decisions regarding the pandemic.

“You might not like him, he might have handled it badly, but he’s going to have – in my opinion – absolute immunity,” Bianchi said.

Bianchi said there are ways to hold a public official to account.

“We can hope and pray that we choose people with the integrity, skills and intelligence to make the best decision,” Bianchi said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at [email protected] or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Remembering Caesar the White Tiger at Popcorn Park Zoo

Popcorn Park Zoo staff mourn the loss of Caesar, a 20 year old white tiger who died at the end of March 2021. He came to the animal shelter in the Forked River section of Lacey Township in 2002 from a Texas. shrine called Noah’s Land with a bad case of ringworm and almost no hair. He quickly became a strong presence at the zoo until he died in his sleep at the end of March.

Legal Marijuana in NJ: How Do the Laws Work?

Answers to common questions about legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey and the rules for underage weed use.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos