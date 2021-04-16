Xi Jinping opposes EU carbon tax at Macron and Merkel summit





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed his opposition to the European carbon tax during a virtual meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during which he denounced “trade barriers” built under the pretext of climate change. “The response to climate change is the common cause of mankind … But it cannot become a political issue, the target of attacks from other countries or a pretext to erect trade barriers,” Xi Jinping said, according to a report of the meeting. produced by the Chinese public channel CCTV. The leader of the Asian giant met the French president and the German chancellor by videoconference to discuss climate and health issues, just days before a series of international summits. The first of these will be the virtual climate summit promoted by US President Joe Biden, which is scheduled to be celebrated on April 22 and 23 and in which it is not known whether Xi Jinping will attend. The European Parliament approved a resolution in March to create a carbon tax at the borders of the European Union, a measure that would penalize imports (electricity, foundation, steel, aluminum, etc.) from from non-European countries. The European Commission must propose such a rate before June, the entry into force of which is scheduled for 2023. Despite his criticisms of the European carbon tax, Xi Jinping has defended the climate promises of China, which will start reducing CO2 emissions “before 2030” and hopes to achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2060. The French presidency has indicated that the two European leaders have told the Chinese president that they expect the Asian giant to “adopt more ambitious targets” in terms of reducing CO2 emissions. “Merkel insisted on the Euro-Chinese economic relationship, in which we expect conditions of reciprocity and less unequal competition to apply,” he added. The remote summit between Macron, Merkel and Xi Jinping coincided with this week’s visit to China by US climate envoy John Kerry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos