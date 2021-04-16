BJP hides in silence as Covid cases explode across India

The BJP has shrouded in silence as Covid cases explode across India, overwhelming not only hospitals but also crematoriums in several states in a second wave for which the Narendra Modi government appears to have been unprepared.

As early as February, the party declared victory over Covid and hailed Prime Minister Modi. In a resolution, the BJP said: “… It can be said with pride that India has not only defeated Covid under the able, sensitive, committed and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi…. The party unequivocally salutes its leaders for presenting India to the world as a proud and victorious nation in the fight against Covid.

Modi himself had told the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue on January 28 that India “has not only solved our problems, but has also helped the world fight the pandemic.”

Now, with the number of new Covid-19 cases in India increasing for the first time to more than 200,000 on Thursday and the country recording the second highest number of infections in the world, the party has remained silent.

Led by Modi, Home Secretary Amit Shah and BJP leader JP Nadda, most party leaders have plunged into the staunch pursuit of trying to win the elections in Bengal. Even the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, in the state where crematoriums are overflowing, was in Bengal on the campaign trail until he himself tested positive.

Shah and Nadda were campaigning again in Bengal on Friday, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called for the remaining four phases of the ballot to be merged due to the surge in cases. The BJP and other opposition parties disagreed.

Modi held a review meeting with various ministries to “ensure an adequate supply of medical grade oxygen in the country” during the day, but is expected to resume the election campaign in Bengal on Saturday. During electoral rallies organized by all parties, the Covid protocols were flouted with impunity.

With the exception of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, no BJP leader has come against Rahul Gandhi for criticizing the Modi government for the Covid crisis. “Central Government’s Covid Strategy: Step 1 – Enforce Tughlaqi Lockdown. Stage 2 – Ghanti bajao (ringing of the bells). Stage 3 – Prabhu ke gun gao (Pray to God), ”Rahul tweeted.

Naqvi replied, “In times of pandemic, don’t spread political pollution, be part of a positive solution.”

Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who repeatedly attacks the leader of Congress, has remained silent. He only posted a tweet urging people to take Covid precautions.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is also regularly called upon by the BJP to confront Congress, simply re-tweeted his ministry’s tweets. In the evening, Javadekar tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also tested positive for the second time.

Many attributed the BJP’s silence to the dire situation in party-led Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Local media in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have reported that state governments have been accused of trying to hide the true toll of Covid. There have been reports of long queues at crematoriums and mass funeral pyres. In Uttar Pradesh, a wall under construction outside a crematorium sparked allegations the government was trying to hide burning pyres.

In the past, BJP spokespersons and leaders have gone out of their way to attack opposition-led states, especially Maharashtra, accusing them of failing to handle the situation at Covid.

The health minister criticized Maharashtra earlier this month for complaining about a shortage of vaccines. But as vaccination centers in different states had to suspend the vaccination campaign due to depletion of stocks, it turned out that vaccine production in the country was half of what was currently needed.

BJP leaders attempted to protect Modi as Congress ruins a Twitter campaign with the hashtag “WhereIsPM”.

“Where is Prime Minister Modi, asks India,” said one of several tweets released by Congress, noting how busy Modi was campaigning in Bengal as India struggled.

To counter this, BJP social media officials pushed the hashtag “Desh_Modiji_ke_saath_hai”. The counter-campaign claimed that Modi’s popularity remained intact.

“According to the latest approval ratings from Morning Consult global leaders, @narendramodi ji has the highest approval rating of any world leader with 73% as of April 15, 2021,” tweeted BJP National Secretary Y Satya Kumar.