Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are now pushing Donald Trump to the agenda under a new name





It seems Ivanka Trump has followed her own 2020 advice to the unemployed to find something new. Unemployed since her father, former President Donald Trump, stepped down in January 2021, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner now appear to have seamlessly transitioned from one advisory role at the White House to one for an organization policy-driven nonprofit that looks a lot like Donald Trump. diary with a slightly different name on it. And really, only slightly. The America First Policy Institute (slogan: American First, Always) is led by a set of former Trump administration officials, including advisers Ivanka and Kushner, as Axios reports, and will focus on talking points keys to Trump such as Second Amendment rights, energy independence, and religious freedom (guess who). In other words, Ivanka and Kushners’ daily agenda in terms of the legislation they want to influence may not have changed at all from day to day, but the brand image has changed. And it’s important for the public to know how much of a Trump company AFPI really is.

Also according to Axios reports, AFPI is led by former Trump administration officials Brooke Rollins (president and CEO), Linda McMahon (board chair) and Larry Kudlow (vice-president). president), with former Trump officials like Rick Perry, John Ratcliffe, and Keith Kellogg. lead individual departments. Their budget for the first year is $ 20 million, with hopes of increasing to $ 40 million in the second year, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are said to have signed on as informal advisers.

We all knew Ivanka and Kushner would not be keen to shed their political power after leaving the White House, any more than Donald Trump himself was. But AFPI recalls how many political actors still subscribe to the ideas Trump put forward during his tenure, and how many hope to extend the values ​​exemplified by the Trump family in the future of the Americas. If the AFPI tries to present itself as a more measured supporter of the same ideas Trump has been pushing throughout the months to come, just remember that this is a ship led by Kushner and Ivanka and heed it. of their political background before boarding.

