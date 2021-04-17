France: Chinese President Xi Jinping against EU carbon tax plan





Climate change must not become a geopolitical issue, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the Franco-German-Chinese virtual climate summit initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron. The Chinese president condemned Friday during a video conference with the French president and the German chancellor Angel Merkel, of “trade barriers” being built in the name of climate change, reports the AFP agency, quoting the Chinese channel CCTV. The video conference of President Macron’s initiative takes place before the climate summit on April 22 and 23 at the initiative of US President Joe Biden, and in parallel with the visit to China of US climate envoy John Kerry, currently in Shanghai. Xi has yet to confirm his participation in the event. “The response to climate change is a common human affair,” said the Chinese president. “However, this must not become a geopolitical issue, a target of attacks from other countries, or even a pretext for building trade barriers,” she continued. The EU carbon tax would tax imported products or raw materials (electricity, cement, steel, aluminum, glass, etc.) from third countries with less strict climate standards. The European Commission will propose a regulation in this regard by June, before submitting it to the Member States. The mechanism is due to enter into force by 2023. Xi will repeat on Friday his great climate promises: China, the world’s leading emitter of greenhouse gases, will begin to reduce its CO2 emissions “before 2030”. and achieve “carbon neutral” by 2060 “China will do what it says” – stressed the Chinese president. Xi also calls on developed economies to “lead by example in reducing emissions” and “provide financial and technical support” to developing countries in the face of climate change. Besides the Biden climate summit, other important environmental events are planned for 2021: the COP15 biodiversity summit (in October in China), followed by the COP26 climate summit (in November in Glasgow). According to European think tank E3G expert Jennifer Tollmann, the conversation with Macron and Merkel in the week leading up to the Biden climate summit helps establish the competitive dynamic between the US and the EU on climate leadership. and allows Beijing to show that it is not under American pressure. Xi wishes to confirm that China considers its relations with the EU in terms of climate and environment as stronger and more important than with the United States, French daily Le Monde commented on Friday. According to Reuters, the Chinese government will approve five nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 4.9 gigawatts (GW), or about 10%, on a construction site. the country’s total nuclear power and plans to reach 200 GW by 2035. Commentators stress that France wants to maintain a balance in its relations with China. The development plan for Franco-Chinese relations, signed in November 2019 by Macron and Xi, was to be a signal to balance trade relations and accelerate ecological transformation with the participation of French technologies. At the same time, the pandemic has led to a worsening of France’s trade deficit with China, which in 2020 amounted to around 40 billion euros (an increase of 6.6 billion euros). The need to import sanitary and pharmaceutical equipment from China is giving rise to a discussion in France on the relocation of a production of strategic importance, even to the detriment of trade restrictions. Macron also points to China’s lack of transparency regarding the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic outbreak. Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador in Paris criticizes the French management of the health crisis. Katarzyna Stako from Paris







