Former Democrat Vernon Jones, a Vocal Trump supporter, to challenge Kemp in GOP primary

Former Democratic state representative Vernon Jones announced Friday that he plans to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2022 Republican primary for governor.

Jones, former CEO of DeKalb County, changed parties earlier this year after endorsing former President Donald Trump and becoming a Trump supporter. He has become a staple of Trump’s election campaign, often repeating false allegations of voter fraud about the election.

Jones did not respond if he thought Trump would approve his candidacy.

One thing about Donald Trump and Vernon Jones, we understand each other, he said.

Trump has pledged to campaign against Kemp, who fell out of favor with the former president after refusing to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election.

Speaking to a few dozen supporters in the shadow of the Georgia State Capitol, Jones presented himself as an alternative to typical Republican and Democratic platforms.

I came home to the Grand Old Party, bringing great new ideas, great new people and great new opportunities, Jones said.

Those of you who feel that you have not been listened to, those of you who feel frustration, I feel your pain. For those of you who feel that your voices have not been heard, for those of you who think that the outgoing governor did not fight for you, a new day has dawned.

Jones enters the race after a deadly 2020 for Republicans in Georgia, which saw a bloody brawl within the party between former Sen. Kelly Loeffler and former Congressman Doug Collins, a high-profile rift between Kemp and Trump, a former ally and supporter, and surprise losses in the presidential and senatorial races, which many blamed on Trump himself.

Jones blamed Kemp for these losses.

[Kemp] cost us two Republican seats in the US Senate and the re-election of the president, he said.

His failed leadership and reluctance to fight electoral integrity has left us Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Cryin Chuck Schumer to cram their legal politics or, should I say, their liberal and socialist politics down our throats.

Vernon Jones is a longtime Democrat, voted for Barack Obama, supported gun control, and voted against Georgia’s heartbeat bill. He’s not a Republican, and he’s certainly not a Tory, replied Kemps campaign manager Bobby Saparow.

Assuming he actually stays in the running, we are eager to compare Governor Kemp’s conservative success with Vernon Jones’ liberal and corrupt tenure in public life, ”Saparow said.

Jones has sought to distinguish himself from a standard Republican image, arguing that youth issues have not been addressed by the Republican Party.

One of the things young people care about is the environment, he said. They care about our natural resources. Georgia, if not careful, will lose much of it.

And while Republicans across the state tried to unite behind his controversial new voting law after the 2020 losses, Jones criticized Kemp for posing in front of a photo of a plantation in a locked room, this which all Georgians will or may not benefit from.

Trump also called the law, which the Republican GA caucus unanimously supported, far too weak and flexible to ensure true ballot integrity.

The qualification deadline for the 2022 Georgia statewide election is not until next March.

