Shortage of hospital beds, ventilators and medicine in India as Covid cases rise

India recorded its highest number of new coronavirus cases on Friday as the country suffered from a shortage of hospital beds, ventilators, palliative drugs, medical and nursing staff and oxygen cylinders.

There were also long lines at crematoriums and cemeteries across the country as bodies piled up in front of them.

More than 217,353 cases have been reported by the Federal Department of Health, the eighth daily record for the past nine days, bringing the total number of infections to 14.3 million, just behind the 32 million reported to states so far -United.

Medical experts believe a double-mutated virus classified as B I.617 which spreads much faster than previous variants is responsible for the second wave of Covid-19 which gripped India last month .

Deaths in India rose by 1,815 in the 24 hours to Friday, the largest single-day increase in seven months, pushing the country’s death rate from the pandemic to 174,308. A recent Lancet study estimated that at the current infection rate, deaths from Covid-19 in India could double by June.

TV news channels relayed heartbreaking footage of hundreds of people in small towns crying and screaming as loved ones infected with the virus died in the scorching summer sun as they attempted to enter overcrowded hospitals.

Afterwards, they lined up for hours in crowded crematoriums to immolate the deceased, surrounded by dozens of funeral pyres that burned 24 hours a day.

The lower caste Doms, who traditionally handle self-immolations, were exhausted as they worked tirelessly to cope with relentless cremations.

Media reports revealed that the metal structure of an electric crematorium in the western city of Surat had started to melt as it had been in continuous operation for several days.

Sacred feast

However, this apocalyptic situation did not dissuade neither the millions of Hindus, gathered on the banks of the Ganges in northern India for a sacred feast, nor the political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modis, a Hindu nationalist Bharatiya. Janata Party (BJP), to hold rallies for various national elections.

In both cases, most of the people were maskless and gathered cheek by jowl.

On Friday, tens of thousands of Hindu devotees took a dip in the Ganges at Haridwar in Uttarakhand state north of New Delhi, for the fifth day in a row to celebrate the Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival which takes place once every 12 years old.

On Monday, 3.1 million people had bathed in a small enclave or Ghat on the Ganges, followed by 1.3 million two days later.

More than 2,220 cases of the Covid-19 virus were reported in one of those Ghats on Thursday, but instead of crowd control or a complete ban on swimming, a nighttime curfew was imposed throughout the rest of the city. ‘Uttarakhand in a weak attempt to try to contain the spread of infection. .

Many of these believers from across rural India, the majority of whom have not been tested for the virus, were feared to carry the infection when they returned home to villages that have remained in large numbers. part free from Covid-19 so far.

Political rallies

Footage of political rallies also showed thousands of maskless people in the state of East Bengal rallying and applauding Mr. Modi and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, regardless of social distancing.

Federal Interior Minister Amit Shah, who heads several task forces to try to contain the virus, held large public meetings and roadshows in Bengal on Friday.

A curfew has been imposed until next week in several Indian cities, including the federal capital New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, where the virus is spreading rapidly and residents anticipate a prolonged lockdown.