Asks Boris Johnson to cancel visit as infectious Indian variant found in UK





LONDON: A highly contagious double mutant Covid-19 variant first detected in India has now been found in the UK, prompting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to cancel his trip to India.

The B1617 variant was designated a variant under investigation by Public Health England (PHE) on Thursday, meaning it has epidemiological, immunological or pathogenic properties and requires investigation.

PHE said that up to April 14, it had identified 77 cases of the Indian variant in Britain, 73 in England and four in Scotland.

PHE said: The variant, first detected in India, includes a number of mutations including E484Q, L452R and P681R. All appropriate public health interventions will be undertaken, including improved contact tracing. PHE and its international partners continue to monitor the situation closely.

L452R is responsible for several major outbreaks in California and E484Q is similar to a mutation seen in variants from South Africa and Brazil.

Together, E484Q and L452R, first found together in India, are known to be more infectious, more transmissible, and to escape antibodies. It is likely that the Indian variant is at least partly responsible for the current exponential rise in cases in India with more than 200,000 cases recorded on Wednesday.

The Kent (UK) variant (also known as B117) is currently the dominant variant in Britain and, alongside variants from South Africa and Brazil, is identified as a variant of concern.

Professor Christina Pagel, Director of the Operations Research Unit at UCL and a member of Independent Sage, tweeted: B1617 is worrying because it has potentially disturbing mutations not seen in SA, Kent or Brazil strains. This variant could escape the action of both T lymphocytes and antibodies. India is going through a great mix of B117 and new B1617. Johnson is not expected to travel to Delhi this month! Madness! You cannot transmit Covid through Zoom. The situation in India is very bad and is getting worse.

With Indias Covid-19 cases at over 200,000 a day and worrying about a new strain there, it is extraordinary that she has not been put on the travel redlist. The senior Tories conspiracy theory is that the PM wants to avoid this being redlisted because it could derail his next official visit there, tweeted ITV News political editor Robert Peston. And if the trip was canned, the EU’s trade talks with India would begin before Johnsons.

Sources in Downing Street have told TOI that Boris Johnson’s trip to India will be a low-key one, with the bulk of the schedule now taking place in Delhi on April 26. trip were constantly under review on the basis of the latest scientific evidence.

Pakistan and Bangladesh were added to the UK travel red list on April 9.

People traveling from Red List countries are not allowed to enter the UK unless they are UK citizens or have a right of residence, in which case they must undergo mandatory quarantine and Covid testing at a government-approved hotel for 10 days at a cost of 1,750 (Rs 1.7 lakh) per adult.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos