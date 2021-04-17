Donald who? Trump’s lower profile still has a stranglehold on the GOP.





Has Donald Trump’s time come and gone? After failing to win re-election in 2020 and being kicked from Twitter after the Jan.6 Capitol uprising, he appears to be a shadow of himself.

Instead of tweets, former President Trump now posts emails almost every night. On television, his presence returned to the most modest levels of May 2015.

Why we wrote this

The popularity of the former presidents with the grassroots makes him the frontrunner to be the GOP candidate, should he choose to run again. For now, the focus is on 2022 and playing Kingmaker.

But make no mistake about it. Mr. Trump remains the de facto leader of the Republican Party. He has raised tens of millions of dollars for his leadership political action committee and is helping other Republicans fill their coffers.

At a donor summit last weekend, Mr. Trump made headlines by attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and expressing disappointment with former Vice President Mike Pence for having proceeded with the counting of the electoral votes on January 6.

Usually, the far right will say the candidate doesn’t represent me, says a Republican strategist. Now it’s the RINOs saying Trump doesn’t represent me, he said, referring to Republicans in name only.

If Mr. Trump runs for president again, he will be the front-runner for the GOP nomination. But it is far from certain that it will. He may find that he prefers to play the kingmaker rather than embark on another campaign.

Washington

Has Donald Trump's time come and gone? After failing to win re-election in 2020 and being kicked from Twitter after the Jan.6 Capitol uprising, he appears to be a shadow of himself. Even his Trump-emblazoned Boeing 757 is inactive and is said to be in poor condition at an airport in upstate New York.

Instead of tweets, former President Trump or his team now posts emails almost every night with political endorsements, attacks, and statements, interspersed with his exclamation marks and capital letters. They are Twitter ready and often, in fact, tweeted and retweeted by reporters and advisers.

Yet somehow old-fashioned emails lack the punch of those 280-character missives that landed on millions of phones multiple times a day. On television, the medium that made him a star with The Apprentice, his presence returned to the modest levels of May 2015, just before the launch of his 2016 presidential campaign, according to the Stanford Cable TV News Analyzer.

Why we wrote this

The popularity of the former presidents with the grassroots makes him the frontrunner to be the GOP candidate, should he choose to run again. For now, the focus is on 2022 and playing Kingmaker.

To state the obvious, Mr. Trump is no longer president and must therefore be more strategic in making the news. Just appearing on Fox or Newsmax does not guarantee the buzz.

But make no mistake about it. Mr. Trump remains the de facto leader of the Republican Party and, unprecedented in modern times, a one-term president can once again run for the White House. He has raised tens of millions of dollars for his leadership political action committee and is helping other Republicans fill their coffers.

At last weekend's Republican National Committee donors summit in Palm Beach, Florida, Mr. Trump grabbed the headlines with controversy, much to the chagrin of some attendees. In a speech to donors at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, he strayed from the script, attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and expressing disappointment with former Vice President Mike Pence for proceeding with the counting of electoral votes in Congress on January 6.

Mr. Trump may appear to shoot himself in the foot by stoking discord within his own party. To be sure, some mainstream Republican leaders (and former leaders) are not happy with him. See former House Speaker John Boehners’ new book On the House, which blames Mr. Trump, among others, for GOP dysfunction.

But there is a larger dynamic at play: Mr. Trump still owns the Republican base, and the base owns the party. Three months after the Capitol siege, in which five people died including a police officer, half of Republicans believe it was largely a non-violent protest or one instigated by left-wing activists, poll finds Reuters / Ipsos. And 6 in 10 Republicans approve of Mr Trumps’ false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

Usually the far right will say the candidate does not represent me, said a Florida Republican strategist linked to Mr. Trumps’ orbit, speaking in the background. Now it’s the RINOs saying Trump doesn’t represent me, he said, referring to Republicans on behalf of Mr. Trumps only proxy mandate for the GOP establishment.

If Mr. Trump runs for president again, he will be the front-runner for the GOP nomination, given his fundraising skills and showmanship. But it is far from certain that hell will start again. He can see that at this point in his life, he preferred to play the role of kingmaker rather than take on the heavyweight of another campaign let alone another term in the White House. There is also the not insignificant fact of his legal problems in New York concerning his tax returns.

Thus, all the attention paid to the political endorsements of Mr. Trumps and to the comings and goings in Mar-a-Lago. When he allegedly refused a request to meet Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations, it was widely seen as punishment for blowing him up because of the Capitol uprising. This week, in an apparent effort to make amends, Ms Haley said she would not run for president in 2024 if Mr Trump steps in.

For now, however, the name of the game is 2022. Historically, the out-of-power party in the White House typically wins seats in Congress, and given the tight margins, the GOP has an excellent chance of recapturing one if not them. two rooms. The redistribution alone could give Republicans the net gain of five seats they need to retake the House.

In the 50-50 Senate, the GOP faces a more difficult playing field, but there are a few wild cards. One possibility is that the popular Republican Governor of New Hampshires, Chris Sununu, will run against incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan. If he does, it’s a risk of throwing and potential GOP pickup. In that case, it would be essential for Mr. Trump to stay low. New Hampshire is a blue state in presidential politics.

But nationally, a strong mid-term performance from the GOP, with Mr. Trump playing a smart strategic game in fundraising and endorsements, might be all he needs to prepare for another coup. at the Oval Office.

If Republicans are having a great year in 2022, he can get himself in the lead, says Dante Scala, a political scientist at the University of New Hampshire.

And maybe Mr. Trump can find a way to get Trump Force One out of the mothballs.

