



New Delhi- A timely and comprehensive political critique of India’s “big old party”, the Indian National Congress, author Amit Bagaria’s new book “Congress-Mukt Bharat: Is the Modi Era the End of Congress?” is a compelling, multidimensional take on the political, ideological and structural fall of this 135-year-old party and the rise to power of the BJP led by Narendra Modi. Overall, it aims to ask and answer the question: will Congress now be relegated to the history books? Taking a sheet of Indian history and pulling together important data, the book, published by Garuda Prakashan, breaks down crucial themes such as the leadership of Congress, the leadership of the family-controlled party, the separation of senior leaders. of Congress, loss of voice and power led by Congress. Defeat of the UPA in the 2014 and 2019 elections in Lok Sabha. “There is already talk of an anti-BJP alliance led by regional parties in preparation for the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha, as in 1977, 1989 and 1996. Some regional leaders have reportedly said that Congress could no longer be the brother of the ‘ebig’ from the opposition, and will have to play second fiddle “to regional parties in an anti-BJP front. Are we really heading towards a Congress-Mukt Bharat by 2024, ”Bagaria writes in the book. The first chapters talk about the corruption of the Congress party. The fourth chapter quotes the book by former bureaucrat RVS Mani on how Congress wrongly spread the narrative of Hindu terror and Saffron terror. It includes chilling details of the 11/26 terrorist attack in Mumbai. The next three chapters analyze the 2019 elections in detail, followed by one on how Congress’ claim to be the natural party of choice “ for the voters’ ‘is completely refuted by the results of the last seven elections of Lok Sabha. Two chapters analyze the performance of Congress in each state since Sonia Gandhi became party president, and how the Left Front has behaved since 1989. The next nine chapters deal with Narendra Modi, his successes, his failures and the work he accomplished in 80 months. The longest chapter, divided into 14 sections, details the successes and failures of India’s 14 prime ministers. The author assigned points on a scale of 0-10 to each PM, and two Congress PMs, PV Narasimha Rao and Lal Bahadur Shastri, are in the Top 4. In his in-depth analysis of the Modi 2.0 ministry, the author gives only 6.56 out of 10. Next is an interesting chapter on the overhaul of central ministries and the choice of the author of ministers if he were to be the prime minister. “Is Congress becoming anti-India?” and “The end of the congress?” are the last chapters. The annex presents the eAgenda 2024 ′ for India. “Amit has once again designed a book, which is a testament to his relentless research, happy writing and erudition. The book covers the innovative and ambitious foreign policy of PM Modi, which is my subject. The author has accomplished this task with admirable skill and efficiency, ”said TP Sreenivasan, IFS, former Indian Ambassador to Austria and Slovenia and former Permanent Representative of India to the UN. (IANS)

