AG Merrick Garland clears Trump’s limits on consent decrees for police





President Joe Biden listens to Attorney General Merrick Garland talk about leadership actions on gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 8, 2021.

Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday overturned Trump-era limits on consent decrees, which the Justice Department used to enforce reforms in police departments accused of general misconduct.

Garland, honoring an election promise from President Joe Biden, said in a memorandum that the Justice Department would “revert to the traditional process” that was in place before former President Donald Trump’s administration imposed severe restrictions to the civil rights tool.

“Together, we will continue the legacy of the Department of Advancing the Rule of Law, Protecting the Public, and working with state and local government entities to achieve these goals,” Garland said in the memo, which was sent. American lawyers and other GMs. leaders.

The policy shift comes amid historically strained relations between law enforcement and black communities. A string of deaths involving police over the past year, particularly the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has sparked waves of nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

Derek Chauvin, the former white policeman who knelt at Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes before his death, is on trial for murder. The recent gunshot death near Minneapolis of 20-year-old black man Daunte Wright has sparked further protests in Minnesota.

Consent decrees are court-ordered agreements that can be used to resolve violations of the law or systemic wrongs uncovered during federal investigations of state or local law enforcement agencies.

For example, following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, the DOJ launched an investigation into the Ferguson Police Department for “an alleged pattern or practice of unlawful misconduct” and other issues. Less than a year later, the DOJ said it had found “a number of patterns or practices of unconstitutional conduct.”

In April 2016, a federal judge approved the consent decree between Ferguson and the DOJ, which required sweeping changes within the police department.

Just before being sacked by Trump in November 2018, then Attorney General Jeff Sessions signed a memo restricting the Department of Justice’s use of consent decrees.

The changes to the sessions included the requirement that consent decrees be approved by senior management and that they must include an expiration date, rather than being in place until the court rules that the case can be closed.

“I am rescinding the November 2018 memorandum,” Garland said in his memo.

As a presidential candidate, Biden vowed that under his administration, the DOJ “will again use its authority to stamp out unconstitutional or illegal police activity.”

