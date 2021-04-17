Pakistan Anti-France protests: The emergence of TLP is the result of the inexcusable policies of the government of Imran Khan





The TLP was able to mobilize the Punjabi youth in large numbers because the ground was fertile for the propagation of far-right ideas.

After the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) show of force through pitched battles with police across Pakistan, the government led by Imran Khan had little choice but to act.

Although outlawed under anti-terrorism law, the TLP in recent years has grown into a major sectarian force in Pakistan representing Barelvi’s militancy.

TLP-led violence erupted following the arrest of TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi of Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province. Since many groups such as Jamaat-ud-Dawa (a front of Lashkar-e-Taiba), Sipah-i-Sahaba and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan have managed to operate in Pakistan despite being banned, the bigger question questioned is how the TLP ban will make a difference in the struggle of Pakistani with radical Islamist forces. This issue becomes even more important with the Joe Biden administration’s decision to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan on September 11, leaving the morale of the Afghan Taliban to soar.

Saad is only following in the footsteps of his late father Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who was also known to fan the flames of religious bigotry. The extremist oratorical and fiery speeches of the Saads are as poisonous as their fathers were on the controversial issue of blasphemy.

The TLP has consistently defended the cause of Khatm-e-Nabuwat (finality of Muhammad’s prophecy) and Namoos-e-Risalat (honor of the prophet Muhammad).

It should be remembered that at the end of 2017, protests and demonstrations by the TLP led by Khadim had forced the ruling party to strike a deal with the group. Controversy had also merged after leaked footage showed a Pakistani military official distributing money to protesters after the deal.

It was shameful for Pakistan’s law enforcement to be a silent onlooker when TLP cadres engaged in wanton violence last week. The lack of police resistance is a very worrying phenomenon.

The government did nothing but wait for the TLP to block highways and vandalize public and private property. Many towns were held hostage for three days, and the administrative apparatus appears to have collapsed in the face of mob violence. When the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf finally acted, it banned the party.

But we must not forget that religion and its connection to politics always feed bigotry.

Having started its journey as a political-religious protest movement, the TLP is today a political party in Pakistan. He had contested the 2018 elections across the country. And although it did not win any seats in the National Assembly, the TLP became the third party in terms of votes in the Punjab and even has representatives Mohammad Qasim, Mohammad Younus Soomro and Sarwat Fatima in the Sindh Assembly. . The question then arises: how will the PTI government enforce the ban?

Despite being a political party, the TLP has retained its movement character. However, this is to argue that the emergence of TLPs as a force to be reckoned with has happened in large part due to inexcusable state policies.

Since the Barelvi sect in Pakistan is often seen as a milder, more progressive version of Islam that is against religious intolerance, the blatantly radical tone of the TLPs has confused many. Surprisingly, Pakistan’s Punjab province has become the new center of religious violence. The TLP was able to mobilize the Punjabi youth in large numbers because the ground was favorable to the propagation of far-right ideas.

Pakistan suffers from many socio-economic problems which have been made worse by the failed policies of the Imran Khan government. Moreover, the infrastructure of jihad meticulously created over the past three decades, along with the rapidly spreading radical public discourse, has led to a situation in Pakistan that can easily be exploited by groups like the TLP.

Since Saad offers redemption to his followers in protecting the honor of the Prophet Muhammad, young people in large numbers are ready to challenge the might of the state.

Not long ago, the PTI government went the extra mile in November 2020 to appease the TLP by conceding to its irrational demands on French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks that were considered Islamophobic. The deal that promised to consider the expulsion of the French ambassador may have ended the protest, but it also emboldened the group and weakened the government’s authority.

The recent mismanagement of TLP terror by the Khan government is a symptom of a deep-rooted malaise that cannot be resolved with a simple ban. Pakistan has often outlawed many radical groups when the myth of their control could no longer be kept under international control. Although many extremist groups continue to be loyal to the Pakistani military establishment, many no longer wholeheartedly support the government.

Religious extremism is the grim reality of Pakistan, which can only be explained by its leaders’ pursuit of the militarization of religion for political and strategic reasons.

With Pakistan being a religiously heterogeneous and politically polarized nation, the security establishment has found it necessary to allow religious parties and groups to play an important role in the public and private spheres, which in turn has enabled Islamist rhetoric of playing an oversized. role in Pakistan.

Even the Pakistani government’s recent turnaround on re-establishing trade relations with India appears to be under pressure from the Islamist lobby who want to be seen defending the cause of Kashmiri Muslims vis-à-vis India’s sworn enemy. .

More often than not, the Pakistani security establishment finds itself complicit in advancing a toxic narrative under the pretext of being the protector of Islam and continues to patronize far-right religious groups for sabotaging democratic forces and undermined the constituency demanding peace with Pakistani neighbors. .

For a long time, Rawalpindi was able to maintain the denial. However, the facade of denial is now crumbling as Pakistan faces immense problems from the FATF over engaging in the fight against terrorism, and opposition parties have backed down. cast against the mighty army. The TLP was also state sponsored not long ago, and while the group has spiraled out of control, the state is fully responsible for the messy situation.

The return of the Afghan Taliban to Kabul with virtual certainty, the socio-cultural impact of an Afghanistan controlled by the Taliban will be considerable in Pakistan.

The TLP tries to outbid the Deobandi oriented parties by presenting itself better to promote and protect Islamic values ​​in Pakistan. The recent violent behavior of its cadres is just a sign that extremist groups in Pakistan already feel emboldened by the perceived victory of the Taliban over the Americans.

Banning TLP is a futile exercise aimed at deceiving the outside world.

