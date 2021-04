Home Office revokes Trump policies, puts climate at the center of decisions

Representative Deb Haaland looks on during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on her appointment as Home Secretary at Capitol Hill in Washington, United States, February 23, 2021. Graeme Jennings / Pool via REUTERS

The US Department of the Interior on Friday sought to wipe the Trump administration’s fossil-fuel legacy from the nation’s public lands by revoking a series of policies that spurred drilling and mining and ordering that change climate change is put at the forefront of future decisions by the agencies.

The moves come as the Democratic Biden administration moves swiftly to implement policies to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050.

Climate change skeptic former Republican President Donald Trump pushed policies to maximize fossil fuel development on federal lands and waters with a mantra of “energy dominance.”

In a statement, the agency said Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order rescinding 12 policies issued under Trump. They ranged from orders to review Obama-era policies that hampered energy development, the cancellation of a moratorium on coal leasing and an effort to speed up the authorization of infrastructure on public lands.

In addition, the agency withdrew a legal opinion issued in the last week of Trump’s presidency that federal law required the Home Office to implement an offshore oil and gas lease program that included at least two sales every five years.

The agency is reviewing its onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing programs in what is widely seen as a step toward fulfilling Biden’s campaign pledge to ban new federal leases.

In another order released Friday, Haaland created a climate change task force to coordinate efforts such as boosting renewable energy development on federal lands and waters.

Along the same lines, the ministry outlined how science should guide decision-making and asked officials to conduct rigorous environmental reviews that analyze climate change and engage tribes and underserved communities.

“I know that signing the Secretariat Orders alone will not solve the urgency of the climate crisis,” Haaland said in a statement. “But I hope these steps help clarify that we, as a ministry, have a mandate to act.”

