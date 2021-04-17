Businesses accept transparency on climate lobbying

Credit: Public domain Pixabay / CC0



The insurer American International Group Inc., the railroad company CSX Inc. and the power companies Duke Energy Corp., FirstEnergy Corp. and Entergy Corp. pledged to report publicly on their influence on climate policy and alignment with the Paris Agreement, according to investors.





It’s the latest shareholder victory as corporate influence over government policy garners attention and President Joe Biden unveils climate change policies. Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, to the leaders’ climate summit he will host next week.

“The number of deals that have been made shows that companies recognize this is a problem they need to tackle and investor scrutiny is going nowhere,” said Lila Holzman, senior manager of the energy program at As You Sow. non-profit organization raising the issue with business. “Companies are trying to get ahead and help deliver some of what investors are asking for.”

The Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, a coalition of religious, socially responsible, pension and union investors with more than $ 2 trillion, announced last week that its members have reached deals with the five companies, which has led to the withdrawal of shareholder proposals on the issue.

Some of the companies will provide stand-alone climate lobbying reports outlining the direct activities and trade associations and their alignment with the Paris Agreement, while others will include disclosures in sustainability reports on their websites or elsewhere, depending on the company. ICCR. The group expects some of the disclosures to indicate that companies are changing their lobbying practices.

Even in companies that agree to share information, control is unlikely to dissipate. “A + reports” are rare, Holzman said in an interview. She said transparency can serve as a starting point for solving climate lobbying issues, and climate-conscious investors will likely look to improve reporting over time.

In particular, Holzman highlighted concerns about companies choosing examples of lobbying to include in their reports rather than admitting and explaining instances where their direct or indirect political activity was inconsistent. When a company disagrees with its trade associations on an issue, they should publicly reveal it in real time to make its position known clearly, she said.

The deals come after a similar shareholder proposal seeking to account for climate lobbying and its alignment with Paris agreement goals gained majority support at Chevron Corp’s shareholders meeting in 2020 , the first year the measure was passed in an American company. Although the demand is not binding, America’s second-largest oil company produced the report.

“Getting a majority out of the blocks really turns heads,” said Tim Brennan of the Unitarian Universalist Association, which submitted the CSX proposal, in an interview.

He said the ultimate goal of shareholders was to disclose best practices in climate lobbying and Paris Agreement alignment. Their efforts continue and include outreach to other companies, Brennan said.

Some companies are fighting against the demand for climate lobbying. The proposals are going to be voted on at Exxon Mobil Corp., Sempra Energy, Norfolk Southern Corp., Phillips 66, Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., according to ICCR. In last year’s votes, investors gave relatively high but not a majority approval to climate lobbying measures with airlines.

Investors launched the election campaign on climate lobbying in the United States last year. His rapid success was unusual. It had strong support, with the French company BNP Paribas Asset Management submitting proposals. Investors had made similar demands in Europe, where some of the biggest oil and gas companies have left trade associations because of their climate positions.

BlackRock Support

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, backed the measure at Chevron, a strong signal given its status among the major shareholders of most public companies. BlackRock, which manages $ 8.7 trillion in assets, said ahead of the 2021 company meetings that it would start asking companies to confirm that their political activities were in line with public statements on policy issues and ” explain any inconsistency with the positions of professional associations. The firm is also committed to approving more shareholder proposals, particularly on environmental issues.

A coalition of investors managing $ 54 trillion, Climate Action 100+, also addressed corporate climate lobbying.

As investors increasingly support climate-related stocks, a shift in the U.S. political landscape after Biden became president in January has also changed the tone of discussions with business executives.

Brennan said an administration and Congress promoting sweeping climate bills and regulations increases pressure on companies to address their lobbying and frees companies to publish their positions on the climate without fear that they will alter their relations with the party in power.

“It’s part of the writing on the wall,” he says. “Businesses are very sensitive to what’s going on in Washington.” The Leaders’ Climate Summit to be hosted by Biden on April 22 and 23 will underscore the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action, according to the White House. It takes place ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

