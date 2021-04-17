Boris Johnson will still travel to India despite fears of a variant first identified there





Boris Johnson’s visit to India will always continue.



Image: PA





Boris Johnson’s visit to India will continue, although the country has recorded more than 13.9 million confirmed cases. The Prime Minister had already made changes to his trip to India at the end of April, due to the worsening of the country coronavirus situation. He was to spend four days there at the end of the month, but he decided that “most” of the meetings could be organized in one day. Public Health England (PHE) reported that 73 cases of the B.1.617 variant were found in England, as well as four cases in Scotland, which an expert said could be of concern. The figures come from the latest update in PHE’s monitoring of the distribution of the various variants across the UK, based on data up to April 7. In India, Covid-19 rates are skyrocketing, with more than 13.9 million confirmed cases and 172,000 deaths. Nonetheless, Downing Street insisted that the visit continue. READ MORE: Labor attacks ‘government refusal to secure borders’ for arrival of Indian variant of Covid READ MORE: 77 cases of double mutant variant of Covid-19 discovered in UK Authorities currently have designated it as a “variant under investigation” (VUI) rather than a “variant of concern” (VOC), like the Manaus (Brazil) or South African variants. A spokesperson for No 10 said at a briefing in Westminster: ‘The Prime Minister’s visit takes place even later this month. “We have said that the schedule will be slightly shorter than it has been, and you can expect the bulk of its schedule to take place on Monday April 26th. READ MORE: Catching Covid-19 Does Not Protect Young People From Reinfection, Study Finds “As you would expect, safety is obviously important and a priority for us on this trip, which is why we will ensure that all elements of the visit are secured by Covid.” The country is currently not on the government’s “red list” for travel, which sees people who have stayed in these countries in the previous 10 days have been denied entry to the UK. READ MORE: Pubs, restaurants and offices need to be well ventilated to stop the spread of covid, doctors warn Officials said there is currently no evidence to suggest that the disease of the newly identified variant is more serious than previous ones, nor any current evidence to suggest that vaccines are less likely to work against it. It is understood that the cases detected in England are scattered to different parts of the country and many are linked to international travel, but investigations are ongoing.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos