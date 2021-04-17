Greek FM threatens Turkish counterpart with EU sanctions

ANKARA – The foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey clashed Thursday over a wide range of issues in a heated press conference that underscored the difficulty the two historic rivals will face in mending their broken ties.

The talks between Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias were ostensibly aimed at showing that the two NATO neighbors are trying to put aside their differences after a year of complex disputes. They ended up showing the wide ditch that still separated them.

Last August, the two countries were on the brink of all-out war when their gunboats collided as they overshadowed each other in a Turkish push into the contested waters of the eastern Mediterranean.

The press conference opened with conciliatory remarks from Cavusoglu in which he praised the very positive dialogue they have just held in the Turkish capital.

But Dendias used his opening remarks to denounce a series of long-standing complaints about Turkey, from its search for natural gas in disputed waters to its treatment of the Greek Orthodox minority and the ongoing conflict over migrants.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister in Ankara on April 15, 2021 (AFP)

Dendias accused Turkey of violating Greece’s sovereignty in the eastern Mediterranean and warned that Ankara would face European Union sanctions if the violations continued.

He added: If Turkey continues to violate our sovereign rights, the sanctions, the measures that are on the table, will be put back on the agenda.

If you strongly blame my country and my people in the press, I must be able to respond to that, Cavusoglu replied.

If you want to continue our tensions, we can, Cavusoglu said. If we engage in mutual recriminations here, we have a lot to say to each other.

Old rivalries

Turkey said last month that Dendias was coming to prepare for what could have been a revolutionary summit between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

No such meeting has been announced.

Dendias offered Cavusoglu an invitation to visit him in Athens and the two ministers walked away from their respective lecterns after exchanging a few jokes and smiles.

But the heated exchanges that preceded them underlined the difficulty both the European Union and NATO will have in appeasing the centuries-old Greco-Turkish rivalry.

Turkey shouldn’t be teaching Greece lessons, Dendias said after accusing Ankara of not sticking to its 2016 deal with Brussels to accept migrants seeking refuge in Europe.

Greece is ready to move forward and (adopt) a new agenda. But that doesn’t mean Greece will change its stance on foreign policy or abandon its European obligations, Dendias said.

You always try to teach us democracy and the law, Cavusoglu retorted in an argument over Turkey’s treatment of its Greek Orthodox minority.

Dendias had said moments earlier that he had relayed the deep Greeks’ dissatisfaction with the conversion of turkeys last year from St. Sophia Cathedral from a museum to a mosque.

You don’t allow the Turkish minority (in Greece) to call themselves Turkish. You call them Muslims, objected Cavusoglu.

If they call themselves Turkish, they are Turkish, you have to admit that.

The press conference ended with the pair trying to laugh at their unusually public spit and agreeing to continue their debate at a private dinner.

Earlier today, Dendias had met Erdogan for what he called extraordinary talks.

Let’s move beyond this endless dialogue about our differences, because then we will destroy what we tried to create in the extraordinary meeting with President Erdogan, Dendias told Cavusoglu.