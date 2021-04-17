PM may open Margalla Avenue project on Monday – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely inaugurate the 32 km Margalla Avenue project on Monday.

Sources said the CDA team remained busy over the weekend doing the work needed for the dedication ceremony.

Margalla Avenue is part of the Islamabads master plan prepared in 1960 but it has not yet been able to be built.

However, the current government has decided to build this road from the Sangjani area on GT Road to Satra Meel.

Last month, the ADC board decided to carry out this project through the Ministry of Defense.

Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and National Logistic Cell (NLC) are subsidiary organizations of the ministry and specialize in road construction and the CDA Board of Directors wishes to see the completion of this project on an expedited basis.

The council said that there are certain strategic communication and defense infrastructure and facilities located in various parts of the alignment of this project, therefore, it should be carried out by the Ministry of Defense.

Subsequently, earlier this month, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), after relaxing its rules, recommended that the federal government execute this project on the basis of a single tender. .

Sources said that earlier CDA wanted to build only 10 km of road from GT Road to D-12 and left the second package to Satra Meel for the next project. CDA had also put out a tender for a 10 km stretch, but had to cancel it recently, when sources said the federal government ordered CDA not to execute this important project in chunks instead. than to build all the 32 km long roads at one time.

Sources said this road will be part of the Rawalpindi Ring Road as it will connect with the Ring Road near GT Road and then touch the East Ring Road near Satra Meel. They said FWO would build the road.

The sources, however, said the CDA should make an amendment to the Islamabad master plan, as previously this road was supposed to be connected with Murree Road in the Bhara Kahu area and now, if that is linked to Murree Road, near Bhara Kahu, then there will be more traffic congestion instead of ease of traffic.

They said it had been decided that a change would be made to the alignment and that Margalla Avenue would be connected to Murree Road after passing through Bhara Kahu.

According to the existing master plan, it starts from GT Road and after passing through various areas it touches Constitution Avenue before heading towards Bari Imam to end up on Murree Road in Bhara Kahu. – one near Sangjani and the other near Quaid-i-Azam University – for the inauguration and the PM’s office will decide on the inauguration site.

Posted in Dawn, April 17, 2021

