Tricks post-presidency makeover: Former president loses weight, cuts M & Ms, ditching spray tan, report says





It’s been three months since Donald Trump left the White House in disgrace, and he’s never looked so good, his advisers say.

The twice-impeached ex-president lost about 15 pounds, gave up his M&M habit and replaced his spray tan with the natural Florida sun, according to interviews Insider conducted with some of his confidants.

When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time, an advisor told Insider.

According to people around him, Mr. Trump played even more golf than when he was president and gave up some of his old bad habits.

He was eating all these M & Ms on [Air Force One] all the time, said another Trump friend. He’s a big man with a big frame, and he’s lost a lot of weight. I can’t tell you how many, but it’s a lot. You can see him in his costumes.

In his last physical exam at the White House, the 74-year-old weighed 244 pounds, which, if the reports of his weight loss are true, would mean he now weighs around 229 pounds.

Mr. Trump left the White House on January 20 under extraordinary circumstances. He had lost the presidency to Joe Biden in November and spent the next two months blocking the presidential transition and publicly raging without evidence that the election was stolen.

The crescendo of that resistance was an inflammatory speech he gave on January 6 at a rally of his supporters in Washington, DC, encouraging them to march to Capitol Hill. The public then attacked Congress.

The riot resulted in Mr. Trump’s impeachment, making him the first US president in history to be indicted twice. He refused to attend the inauguration of his successors.

But whatever the political consequences, the loss of the presidency has been tremendous for Donald Trump’s health, according to his advisers.

As Mr Biden was sworn in, the former president decamped to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, where he has since enjoyed the sun, regular meals and daily exercise on the golf course. . As a private citizen, he even let some of his gray hair grow out, perhaps a sign of his less stressful lifestyle, friends say.

The president is feeling good, guests at Mar-a-Lago frequently comment on how good he looks in recent months, and he feels good too, another associate told Insider. I think there is something to be said about not having the weight of the free world on your shoulders anymore.

