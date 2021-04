Women This Week: Launch of the Generational Equality Forum in Mexico City

This week’s post was written by Elena Ortiz, Intern in the Women and Foreign Policy Program.

Generation Equality Forum kicks off in Mexico City

The Generation Equality Forum in Mexico City, organized by UN Women at the end of March, brought together more than ten thousand activists and political decision-makers from eighty-five countries to revitalize action for the realization of the Program of Beijing’s historic action. Notable forum commitments include a $ 10 million contribution from the Canadian government to help end violence against women and plans to launch a multi-party Global Alliance for Enduring Feminist Movements led by the Ford Foundation. In June 2021, the Forum will convene for a summit of heads of state in Paris to continue developing strategies and commitments to achieve gender equality.

Malian government sued for inaction on female genital mutilation (FGM)

Safer:

Women and women’s rights

Women’s rights organizations, led by the NGO Equality Now, jointly filed a complaint against the Malian government before the regional tribunal of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for failing to to ban FGM. Although the Malian government has signed international legal agreements that prohibit FGM, such as the Maputo Protocol for the Rights of Women in Africa, the nefarious practice that affects around 90% of the nations’ women and girls is still legal. Globally, more than two hundred million women and girls suffer from FGM, which violates basic human rights and has serious long-term consequences for the physical and mental health of women.

Pakistani PM sparks outrage by associating rape with the way women dress

Women all over the world

Women Around the World examines the relationship between the advancement of women and US foreign policy interests, including prosperity and stability, once or twice a week.

In response to the increase in reported rape cases in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan linked the increase to the way women dress and obscenity, saying: Not all men have will. If you keep increasing vulgarity, it will have consequences. Her comments sparked a public outcry from women’s rights activists and allies, who accused Khan of perpetuating a culture of victim blaming. According to Pakistani human rights defenders, rape is severely underreported as victims are often accused of their assaults and only 3% of rape cases in the country result in convictions.

Safer:

Women and women’s rights

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos