Yesterday the president explained the ban on going home until the MPR spoke to a KKB





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The various political events that took place on Friday (16/4) are still interesting to follow today, starting with President Joko Widodo explaining the reasons for the ban on the return to the country of Lebaran 2021 to the president of the MPR asking the TNI / Polri must take firm and measured action against the KKB. Here’s a full rundown: 1. Jokowi explains the reasons why the government banned the trip home to Lebaran 2021 President Joko Widodo explained two reasons the government imposed a ban on returning home during Eid, which is effective from May 6 to 17, 2021. “For a long time, the government decided to ban the return home of Eid this year and this decision was taken by various considerations,” President Jokowi said on Friday on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel. Details here: 2. Kopassus improves its ability to deal with cyber and hybrid warfare The Indonesian Army Special Forces Command (Kopassus) will continue to improve its capabilities, not only by honing warfare capabilities on the ground, but also in cyber and hybrid warfare. “Kopassus is constantly updating itself and always adapting to changing circumstances. We have special abilities and of course we are currently improving that special ability and we are improving with the help of technology, ”Danjen Kopassus, TNI Major General Mohamad Hasan said on the sidelines. of the Kopassus 69th anniversary commemoration, at Makopassus Cijantung, East Jakarta, Friday. Details here: 3. Investigation: PDIP and PSI DKI control The results of an investigation by the Jakarta Research Center (JRC) show that the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) control DKI Jakarta, followed by the Golkar party. “The PDIP and PSI are expected to dominate DKI Jakarta in the parliamentary elections, followed by Golkar, who is in the top three,” JRC communications director Alfian P said in a press release in Jakarta on Friday. Details here: 4. The president of the MPR called on the TNI / Polri to take firm and measured action against the KKB Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Speaker Bambang Soesatyo called on TNI / Polri to take firm and measured action against the armed criminal group (KKB) in Papua for carrying out actions that have left victims and a situation tense. “The TNI-Polri apparatus must continue to pursue and take firm and measurable measures against the KKB. This must be done immediately so that there are no more shootings that disturb the public, in particular the inhabitants of the city ​​of Illaga, ”Bambang Soesatyo or Bamsoet said in his statement in Jakarta., Friday. Details here: 5. TNI Commander asked Kopassus to step up his professionalism on the occasion of his 69th birthday TNI Commander Marshal TNI Hadi Tjahjanto, at the age of 69, asked the Indonesian Army Special Forces Command (Kopassus) to increase the professionalism of the commandos by continuing to train, s ‘train and train. “Developing innovations in the face of increasingly complex challenges, in the interest of the nation and the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI),” the TNI commander said on Friday in a video released by Puspen TNI on his monitored Twitter account in Jakarta on Friday. . Details here: Journalist: Rangga Pandu Asmara Jingga

Publisher: D.Dj. Kliwantoro

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

