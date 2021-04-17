Pakistan covid economy





ISLAMABAD: The congruence of recent economic and political events has injected a new dose of optimism into Islamabad’s corridors of power as the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks to tame the economy.

Events such as the resumption of a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a recovery in certain sectors such as auto sales and a recovery in private consumption together created the hook for a wider stimulus.

Politically, the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ‘s worst threat appears to be more of a side show for now, as bickering movements face internal bickering. While this week’s short-lived riots by followers of the religious killer Saad Rizvi, son of Khadim Rizvi, were a shocking reminder that Pakistan remains an unpredictable country, overall the political element presents little immediate threat to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Despite all these optimistic notes, it is still premature to conclude that the Pakistani economy has come out of the woods. The double biggest hurdle remains the challenge of modest economic growth, alongside the first signs of a recovery that remains confined to a relatively small portion of Pakistan’s general population. And for the long term, reform of key institutions is an absolute necessity if a recovery, however robust it is, has any chance of remaining sustainable.

According to World Bank estimates for this year, economic growth is expected to reach around 1.3% or less than Pakistan’s annual population growth. Over the next two years, the annual economic growth of Pakistans is expected to reach 2.7%, barely above the annual population growth rate.

Unless Pakistan records a robust economic growth trajectory that sharply outperforms population growth, a visible welfare factor will remain in error. Eventually, the proverbial glass promises to stay half empty with a big maybe for its future trajectory, as opposed to half full and up.

The growth figures present a tall order for the prime minister as he is under pressure to inject a hint of optimism into an otherwise pessimistic picture. This is especially true given the widespread popular outcry over the latest economic trends which remain confined to a relatively small number.

In one widely cited criticism, the cost of edibles at all levels rose sharply during Prime Minister Khan’s tenure, due to factors ranging from poor administrative controls to an underperforming agricultural sector that has been chronically neglected. The arrival of Ramazan was preceded by the creation by the government of a network of Ramazan bazaars to provide affordable food stocks to low-income families. However, this is neither a lasting solution nor a solution that will permanently solve the challenge of soaring food prices. There will be a world beyond Ramazan where the all too familiar challenge of food prices will continue to haunt Pakistani consumers.

Reports from across Punjab, once the center of expectations to become Pakistan’s national food basket, speak volumes about the agricultural collapse. Everywhere in the province, the rural heart seems to have been abandoned by the administrative network and left to the liking of private cartels. It is hardly surprising that farmers suffer from what might better be described as criminal negligence.

Today, across the Punjab, there is no guarantee of meeting the basic needs of farmers such as quality seeds for different crops, quality inputs such as fertilizers or pesticides, and last but not least the good flow of official grants. The problem starts right at the base and at the rising edges, with lower than expected yields from different crops being the natural results. Ultimately, with this breakdown, it is hardly surprising that the final price of commodities in the market is set by selfish donations that dominate cartels rather than policymakers.

At the same time, existing industries also deserve to be supported through a combination of policies and facilitation through institutional reforms to further fuel the growth trajectory. Business leaders may look like a broken record when they repeatedly bemoan the shortcomings of Pakistani tax structures that are an obstacle.

And yet, these gaps must be filled if Pakistan seeks to move towards a more sustainable economic framework. For now, the prospect of weak economic growth in itself has limited the extent to which an agency like the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) can sharply increase its tax collections. Unless economic growth increases significantly, reforming the tax collection network to make it more results-oriented will remain a way forward.

Finally, the writing on Pakistan’s economic wall is very clear. The first signs of a stabilization of the economic situation are far too early to suggest a reversal of the downward slide, unless economic growth begins to pick up more vigorously.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos