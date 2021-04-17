Inquiry Chairman Greensill Sits on Board of Directors of Conservative-Linked Private Bank | Greensill

The man named by Boris Johnson to rule over the Greensill lobbying scandal is a board member of a private bank that has close ties to the Conservative Party and has a number of former public servants in its ranks, can reveal the Guardian.

Nigel Boardman’s position within the Arbuthnot banking group has raised concerns among anti-corruption activists that his investigation could be undermined by the perception of bias.

The bank specializes in managing money for the rich and is chaired and majority owned by one of the Conservative Party’s biggest donors, and one of its former treasurers, Sir Henry Angest. Arbuthnot also stacked his boardroom with former members of the government, including former British Ambassador Christopher Meyer, former Tory MP and Treasury Minister Angela Knight, and until January Baroness Finn.

George Havenhand, senior legal researcher at anti-corruption campaign group Spotlight on Corruption, questioned Boardmans ‘ability to independently monitor Greensill Capitals’ influence over public officials, given his own ties to Arbuthnot, who also recruited a number of former officials.

As the director and shareholder of a bank that itself has deep political affiliations and is riddled with revolving doors, we have real concerns that Boardman is too close to the industry to be truly objective and independent in this investigation, Havenhand said. Boardman currently owns approximately 11,345 Arbuthnot shares, worth approximately 132,204 shares.

We are gravely concerned that the appointment of Nigel Boardman to lead the inquiry into the use of supply chain finance in government was rushed and without proper assessment of potential conflicts of interest, which ‘they are perceived or real, added Havenhand.

The Cabinet Office denied the existence of a conflict of interest.

The Greensill Capital lobbying scandal has raised concerns about how private companies can use former public servants to try to gain preferential access to government contracts.

The supply chain lender, which collapsed last month, has recruited a number of political heavyweights and Westminster officials, including former Prime Minister David Cameron, former Home Secretary David Blunkett, former homeless Czar Dame Louise Casey and former government business manager Bill Crothers. There are no suggestions of wrongdoing on the part of the people appointed by Greensill.

The scandal was sparked by revelations that Cameron lobbied a slew of Whitehall officials last year, including texting Chancellor Rishi Sunak in hopes of gaining Greensill access to the UK’s largest Covid emergency loan program, which would have involved bending the rules.

He also took its founder, Lex Greensill, for a private drink with Matt Hancock, the Secretary of Health, in 2019 to promote the company’s salary advance app, Earnd, for use in the NHS.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Crothers had joined Greensill while remaining a civil servant in a Cabinet Office sanctioned move. The news set off alarm bells within No 10, and concerns were raised on Thursday that a second Cabinet Office adviser, David Brierwood, had been hired by Greensill while still working at Whitehall .

Nigel Boardman, partner at the law firm Slaughter and May. Photograph: Micha Theiner / Cityam / REX / Shutterstock

Meanwhile, one of Arbuthnots’ former advisers, Lawrence Weiss, simultaneously worked as a non-executive director of UK Export Finance, a government credit agency until he stepped down from his role as a financial advisor. September 2020. straddling the interests of the public and private sectors.

Duchy of Lancastrian Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: Claims that the Boardman inquiry is independent are in tatters.

The more serious questions like these arise about Boardman, the more it looks like the Conservatives are determined to gloss over cronyism in their ranks, so they can continue as if nothing has happened.

Boardmans’ investigation, announced on Monday, will focus on the development and use of supply chain finance offered by Greensill, and its associated activities in government.

Arbuthnot Banking Group, which appointed Boardman as a director in mid-2019, is also known for its financial support for the Conservative Party. He has made combined donations worth at least 412,975 to the party and its members, including David Davis and Dominic Raab, since 2005, according to Election Commission records. Angest, its managing director and chairman, has been a major backer, providing at least $ 7 million in loans and grants.

The Cabinet Office said in a statement: Nigel Boardman is a distinguished legal scholar and he was asked to lead this review following his own declaration of interests. It would be wrong to suggest that there is a conflict of interest.

The review will examine the facts thoroughly.

A spokesperson for Arbuthnot Banking Group said: As one of the leading corporate counsel of his generation with extensive experience in financial services and having served as a partner of Slaughter & May for nearly four decades , the value it brings to the bank and its governance should be autonomous. -obvious.

On the other hand, political donations from Arbuthnot banking groups are very appropriate and are in the public domain.