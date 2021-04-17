Trump will be able to keep his spending secret from Save America PACs for 3 months





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump, who raised some $ 76 million after the last November election under false pretenses, will be able to keep the way he spends that money a secret until mid-July, thanks to the rules of the Federal Election Commission.

Trump has claimed in dozens of texts and emails to his list of small dollar donors that the money he collects for his Save America committee will be used to challenge the results in the states he lost to Democrat Joe. Biden and also to help the Republican candidates in two. Second round of the Georgia Senate.

In fact, he did not spend this money for these purposes and instead kept it for his committee, who can spend it on almost anything he wants, including paying his personal expenses or even giving him a salary. eight digits.

FEC rules allow non-candidate committees to file cases as infrequently as every six months, and with the quarterly deadline passing Thursday, it appears the Trump committee and related Trump Make America Great Again committee have chosen to file a dossier semi-annually rather than quarterly, as they had done. been doing.

Trump raised millions for his PAC in the days after he told his supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in late February that they should not donate to GOP committees, but rather give their money to Save. America, according to an associate who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Among the information that will remain secret until July 15 is how much Trump pays his PAC employees, including senior aide Jason Miller, who is in a long-standing child support battle with their mother. son, Millers’ former subordinate on the 2016 Trump Campaign.

During the 2020 campaign, Miller was chief strategist, but his name never appeared in the FEC filing campaigns. Instead, his salary of $ 35,000 per month was funneled through Jamestown Associates, a former one of his companies, potentially making it harder for Florida Family Court to determine how much he was making.

The former president was ousted for a record second time for instigating a violent mob to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 in his latest attempt to hold on to power.

Trump spent weeks attacking the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election after losing, lying that he was stolen from him and actually won in a landslide. These lies have continued through a long line of unsuccessful lawsuits challenging the results in a handful of states. After the electoral college finally voted on December 14, making Bidens’ victory official, Trump began urging his supporters to come to Washington on January 6 to intimidate his own vice president and Congress into overthrowing the results. elections and install Trump as president for another term. anyway. The mob he instigated attempted to do just that by storming the Capitol. His supporters even chanted Hang Mike Pence after Pence refused to comply with Trump’s demands.

A policeman died on the day of the uprising and two others committed suicide shortly after.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to a letter mistakenly cited by the Federal Election Commission.

Calling all HuffPost superfans!

Sign up to become a Founding Member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos