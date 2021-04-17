7 facts behind the cabinet reshuffle plan, even good candidates for investment minister: Okezone Economy

JAKARTA – President Jokowi formed two new ministries which were approved by the House of Representatives (DPR). As for the formation of two new ministries, the Ministry of Investment and Job Creation and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Research and Technology.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves) Jodi Mahardi confirmed the formation of the Ministry of Investment. “The plan is for BKPM to become the Ministry of Investment. And for more details, please check with BKPM,” he said.

The question of a cabinet reshuffle reappeared with the formation of the Ministry of Investment and the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology and the Ministry of Education and Culture. The following facts on the matter were summarized by Okezone on Saturday (4/4/2021).

1. The question of the reshuffle was raised, KSP gave its answer

News of Jokowi’s cabinet reshuffle was confirmed by Chief Presidential Office (KSP) expert Ali Mochtar Ngabalin. According to him, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will reshuffle three positions that are expected to be filled this week.

“Yes, yes, it’s true,” Ngabalin said after confirmation by MNC Portal, Tuesday April 13, 2021

2. The head of the BKPM is the best candidate for the post of Minister of Investment

One of the most popular names in the reshuffle issue is Bahlil Lahadalia. Bahlil, who is currently the head of the BKPM, would head the Ministry of Investment.

Based on Okezone’s sources, there are three ministers who will be reshuffled. The first name is Bahlil Lahadalia who will become the Minister of Investment. In the meantime, the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) will be merged with the Ministry of Investment.

3. Bambang Brodjonegoro resigned, Menristek-Dikti would be detained by Nadiem

According to an Okezone source, the Menristek-Dikti will still be held by Nadiem Makarim. During this time, Bambang Brodjonegoro had his functions fulfilled or no longer served as Jokowi’s “assistant”.

The Minister of Research and Technology (Menristek) Bambang Brodjonegoro himself reportedly submitted his resignation letter three weeks ago. And this was also approved by President Joko Widodo.

Public policy observer Agus Pambagio said he was unsure whether Bambang Brodjonegoro would return to cabinet or not. According to him, the election of ministers and heads of institutions within the cabinet was the decision of President Joko Widodo.