7 facts behind the cabinet reshuffle plan, even good candidates for investment minister: Okezone Economy

JAKARTA – President Jokowi formed two new ministries which were approved by the House of Representatives (DPR). As for the formation of two new ministries, the Ministry of Investment and Job Creation and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Research and Technology.
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves) Jodi Mahardi confirmed the formation of the Ministry of Investment. “The plan is for BKPM to become the Ministry of Investment. And for more details, please check with BKPM,” he said.
The question of a cabinet reshuffle reappeared with the formation of the Ministry of Investment and the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology and the Ministry of Education and Culture. The following facts on the matter were summarized by Okezone on Saturday (4/4/2021).
1. The question of the reshuffle was raised, KSP gave its answer
News of Jokowi’s cabinet reshuffle was confirmed by Chief Presidential Office (KSP) expert Ali Mochtar Ngabalin. According to him, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will reshuffle three positions that are expected to be filled this week.
“Yes, yes, it’s true,” Ngabalin said after confirmation by MNC Portal, Tuesday April 13, 2021
2. The head of the BKPM is the best candidate for the post of Minister of Investment
One of the most popular names in the reshuffle issue is Bahlil Lahadalia. Bahlil, who is currently the head of the BKPM, would head the Ministry of Investment.
Based on Okezone’s sources, there are three ministers who will be reshuffled. The first name is Bahlil Lahadalia who will become the Minister of Investment. In the meantime, the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) will be merged with the Ministry of Investment.
3. Bambang Brodjonegoro resigned, Menristek-Dikti would be detained by Nadiem
According to an Okezone source, the Menristek-Dikti will still be held by Nadiem Makarim. During this time, Bambang Brodjonegoro had his functions fulfilled or no longer served as Jokowi’s “assistant”.
The Minister of Research and Technology (Menristek) Bambang Brodjonegoro himself reportedly submitted his resignation letter three weeks ago. And this was also approved by President Joko Widodo.
Public policy observer Agus Pambagio said he was unsure whether Bambang Brodjonegoro would return to cabinet or not. According to him, the election of ministers and heads of institutions within the cabinet was the decision of President Joko Widodo.
4. The post of Minister of Investment will be contested by political parties
LIMA executive director Ray Rangkuti sees that of the two cabinet posts President Jokowi has proposed to revise, the Minister of Investment has the potential to be challenged by political parties. So, indirectly, this will invite competition within the coalition which can lead to political upheaval.
“Placing professionals in the post of minister is not necessarily a solution. Given the strategic importance of this post for the management of state finances, it is possible that this post will continue to be contested by the parties. political, “said the former activist of 98.
5. By merging the two ministries, the government should give priority to investments
Ray Rangkuti believed that the merger of the two ministries indicates two things. First, Jokowi’s weak commitment to research and technological development. According to Ray, the merger into a single agency will hamper efforts to put research at the forefront of policy decisions.
“And automatically the funding and direction of research will change as well,” Ray said when contacted on Tuesday (4/13/2021).
Second, Ray said, how much investment is much more important than scientific development based on research. He felt that if Jokowi’s concern was strong to develop knowledge and technology based on research and nation work, the research ministry should be maintained.
6. Possible reasons for promoting BKPM in the ministry
Public policy observer Agus Pambagio said he was certainly not aware of the formation of the Ministry of Investment. However, the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) may not be agile enough to attract investment in this situation.
Since BKPM is only an agency and not a ministry. However, Agus felt that the formation of the Ministry of Investment was a decision and an authority of President Joko Widodo.
7. There is a ministry of investment, it is the hope of entrepreneurs
Indonesian Employers’ Association (Apindo) President Haryadi Sukamdani hopes that by becoming a ministry, the role of the national economy will be greater. To achieve this, the change of BKPM to become the Ministry of Investment is not only a change of name or nomenclature, but must be accompanied by greater authority and function than BKPM.
However, he hopes that in the future the Ministry of Investment will not only focus on encouraging the realization of high-value investments, but must also attract quality investments.