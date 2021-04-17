PM Modi pushes for administrative reforms





IIn September last year, the Modi Sarkar gave the green light to his most ambitious attempt to reform the bureaucracy, a national capacity building program. Finally, the program started with the creation of the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) as part of the National Civil Service Capacity Building Program aka Mission Karmayogi. And given the government’s recent obsession with private sector experts, the man appointed to head the new CBC is not a babu, but Adil Zainulbhai, the head of the Quality Council of India. (QCI), which is an autonomous body reporting to the Department. industrial policy and promotion. He is a former President of McKinsey India and a known supporter of the Prime Minister. The SRC will have two members Ramaswami Balasubramaniam and Praveen Pardeshi, only the latter being an IAS officer (from the 1985 batch). For those looking for role models in these fields, consider that Zainulbhais’ appointment came on the same day as the announcement of Mallika Srinivasan’s appointment as Chairman of the Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB), the first time that a private sector specialist has been appointed. as head of the board responsible for appointing senior management positions in central public sector companies. Looking back further, there was another clue when in February Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the IAS in Parliament, nothing less. The message is then clear: the government has firmly announced its intention to bring in more specialists in knowledge of the field than to continue to depend on the sky-born who are generalists by training. They will undoubtedly offer some resistance, but Modi is determined to break down that wall and make much-needed reforms. HC maintains appointment of former TN CS as NGT expert Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidhyanathan faces uncertain days. Having to join the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as an expert member, the appointment was suspended by the Madras High Court. The tribunal granted an interim stay of her appointment on the grounds that she did not meet the minimum eligibility requirement of having five years of experience in dealing with environmental issues. The court was acting in response to a petition filed by a group of environmental conservation activists, arguing for the overturning and rescinding of the December 12 notification regarding Vaidhyanathans’ appointment. Sources point out that Vaidhyanathan was appointed expert member of the NGT along with his 1987 colleague K Satyagopal, who retired as additional chief secretary and commissioner of the tax administration. Vaidhyanathan’s argument that she had held various administrative positions related to the environment clearly didn’t cut much of the ice with the court. The court will continue to hear the case. Sunil Arora finishes the heats as CEC Sushil Chandra took up his post as Senior Election Commissioner from Sunil Arora whose term has ended. This surprised many who expected Arora to receive an extension, given the trend seen in the Modi sarkar with regard to certain prestigious positions and those he considers to be performers. But for Arora, punters are still hoping he lands another post-retirement assignment that keeps him in the limelight for a few more years. Chandra is an Indian Tax Administration agent from 1980 and was the longest-serving Election Commissioner ahead of Rajiv Kumar in the three-member polling panel. Thus, the government stuck to the convention of appointing the oldest electoral commissioner to the post of CEC. The new CEC is counted among the leaders who were at the forefront of the Centers’ struggle against black money. As chairman of the Central Commission for Direct Taxes (CBDT), he led the departments’ action against tax evasion after demonetization in 2016. Share a babu experience! Follow [email protected] Allows you to multiply the effect.







