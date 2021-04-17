Joe Biden and Donald Trump on the same Afghan page – The New Indian Express





US President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would withdraw each of the 2,200 US troops from Afghanistan by September 11 – on the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks – may have sparked a storm of criticism in Washington, with South Asia expert Christine Fair’s biting tweet “ISI wins, Afghans lose” being the most telling epitaph of America’s longest war.

Ms Fair refers to the elephant in the room – the Pakistani Inter Services Intelligence and the Pakistani military, who are clearly adept at playing the United States against the new mentor Russia and debt trapping China, and controlling the Taliban mullahs based in the capital of Balochistan, Quetta, who now believes that with the United States’ hindsight, he is on the verge of reclaiming Kabul which he lost in 2001. Biden’s withdrawal plan of September which overturns The May 1 calendar of his predecessor Donald Trump, much to the chagrin of the Taliban, who agreed to a cessation of hostilities in the historic February 2020 agreement, is a marked shift in priorities.

He gives primacy, not to the police of Afghanistan, but to the new challenge to American power by the rise of China and Russia in the Indo-Pacific and in Europe. Peacekeeper, Zalmay Khalilzad, was almost tasked with handing over Afghanistan to his new Taliban proteges, with whom he built a solid relationship, being the main driver behind the withdrawal of part of the Taliban from the clutches of the United States. Pakistan, finding them a new seat in the Qatari capital of Doha while helping them build international legitimacy in world capitals.

Khalilzad must calm the Taliban’s distrust of Biden and bring them back to the negotiating table at the upcoming Istanbul conference on April 24, where they were promised more say in an interim arrangement; although after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was released. At the same time, he is swinging the carrot of restoring billions of dollars in security assistance to Pakistan if he continues to play the good cop with the Taliban. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s confabulations with Pakistani military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa are no accident. The sudden protests from Pakistan-based Tehreek-Labbaik-Pakistan are not either. The TLP, a lever, a means of pressure to keep Pakistan in line.

While Biden is going where even Trump has not gone before, the concern in Washington security circles is understandable. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it a “big mistake”, “a retreat from an enemy that has yet to be defeated … abandoning our partners and retreating to the Taliban.” The “exit from Afghanistan” strategy, first broadcast by former President Barack Obama in 2009, repackaged by his successor Donald Trump in 2019, not only years are brewing, but it is 10 years too late.

The initial provocation for US troops parachuted into Afghanistan on October 7, 2001 as part of Operation Enduring Freedom was to track down Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden to his refuge in Afghanistan after he openly claimed responsibility for the hijacking of four commercial airliners that crashed into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in New York and Washington on September 11, 2001. Of the 19 hijackers led by the Egyptian Mohammed Atta , only one was Afghan. What if the provocation for sending troops to Afghanistan was to smoke bin Laden. from his hiding place after Taliban leader Mullah Omar refused to hand over his “guest”, why did President George W. Bush’s forces not pursue the leader of Al Qaeda as he escaped from the Tora Bora caves in Pakistan? It was left to a handful of low-level Afghan commanders to lock up close associates. Bin Laden escaped on horseback.

Once again, starting in 2006, as Taliban insurgents, benefiting from a new lease of life by Islamabad’s “ deep state ”, stepped up their attacks on US-NATO forces along its borders contiguous with Pakistan, why do US forces have safe havens in that country? They did not hold back when they tracked down bin Laden to the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad. And yet, they did not withdraw from Afghanistan once they were done with the murder of Bin Laden on May 1, 2011.

In retrospect, the flaws inherent in US strategy in Afghanistan were glaring from the start. What started as a plan to crush Al Qaeda and drive the Taliban out of the country has turned into Bush’s utterly unworkable Marshall Plan to rebuild Afghanistan. The allure of parliament and Western-style polls, limited to Afghan emigrants returning home by the thousands, and the educated young middle class, especially women, who reveled in the end of the Taliban’s mysterious misogyny that was preventing the young girls to go to school and the workplace, did not cut the ice beyond the cities. Successive US presidents have hesitated over troop cuts and troop surges, helping the Taliban stir up anger in campaigns against the presence of foreign troops. The reality on the ground is complicated by the Taliban’s refusal to disavow ties with Al-Qaeda, Daesh and ISIS-Khorasan.

It is this story that must inform Biden’s new exit plan. For India, which has seen Al Qaeda lure educated young Muslims from Kerala into the terrorist network, with a doctor named as the main suicide bomber in the Sikh Gurudwara bombing in Kabul last year, it may be time to rethink its strategy on Pakistan. his antipathy to the Taliban and his work with Khalilzad, the man Delhi loves to hate, in crafting a plan for an Afghanistan that can transition to self-government.

The 20-year-old American presence in Afghanistan may have been flawed from the start. But despite the troubling parallels to the Soviet withdrawal, India and the world would benefit greatly if the exit did not open the doors to another “caliphate of terror.”

NEENA GOPAL

Senior journalist and expert in South Asia

(The author wrote the book ‘The Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi’)

