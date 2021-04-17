Arema FC Glad that the Menpora Cup health protocol received the appreciation of President Jokowi





Malang (beritajatim.com) – Arema FC participates and hosts the pre-season tournament or Menpora Cup 2021. This event does not only aim to warm up the team before the new competition, but also to test the implementation of the Covid health prevention protocol- 19. In practice, it is considered quite good. In fact, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, expressed positive appreciation. The president gave the green light to PSSI to immediately prepare for the 2021 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 titles with the Covid-19 health prevention protocol. “Arema FC really appreciates President Jokowi’s response to the immediate preparation for the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 competitions, following the implementation of strict prokes at the Menpora Cup.” Of course, the president’s response must be greeted with enthusiasm by further improving the quality of compliance with health programs in upcoming competition activities, “Arema FC media manager Sudarmaji said on Friday (4/16/2021). The Arema FC Organizing Committee is responsible for organizing matches from the Group B stage to the quarter-finals at Kanjuruhan Stadium. Sudarmaji said that in the future, socialization of football fans should be added to allow public access to matches. Now what needs to be considered together and disseminated to the public of football fans is how access to football should be facilitated and widened, of course, the invitation to support from home should also be given a great deal of support. media space for the community. , says Sudarmaji. Sudarmaji said that the successful implementation of the Menpora Cup 2021 in the implementation of health protocols has opened the doors for the implementation of both Ligue 1 and League 2 competitions. sure to be answered quickly by stakeholder football to quickly organize the competition. “If it is June, an official competition will take place, we must immediately think about the concept of future competitions. The main thing is to enforce the health program which is no longer just a ceremonial and formal agenda, but which has become a new habit of life in football competitions, ”said Sudarmaji. [luc/suf]







