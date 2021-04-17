Donald Trump Jr. encourages Youtuber’s fight with Ben Askern





Donald Trump Jr. has promoted Jake Paul’s upcoming fight against MMA veteran Ben Askern. It is not known if Trump Jr. was paid to promote the fight. It comes days after Paul brought up a sexual assault allegation against him. Visit the Insider home page for more stories.

Two worlds made an unlikely collision when Donald Trump Jr. took to his Instagram story on Thursday to promote YouTuber Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing match, which will be televised live on Triller, against MMA veteran Ben Askren.

This is the second time the former president’s son has promoted the fight, the first having taken place on April 11 when he called Paul a “YouTube legend.”

Humza (@HumzyTumzy) April 11, 2021

“Okay guys, these are gonna be some fun things to do for the weekend,” Trump Jr. said in his Instagram story. “UFC fighter Ben Askren will take on YouTube sensation and amateur boxer Jake Paul.”

It is not known if Trump Jr. has a relationship with Paul, but Paul has supported former President Trump in the past.

The promotion is striking because Paul is one of the most controversial figures on the internet.

According to Insider poll data, Paul is one of the best known and most hated YouTubers. Paul was raided by the FBI in August and charged with trespassing after filming at a looted shopping mall in Arizona. Just days before Trump Jr.’s Instagram story, Paul brought up a sexual assault allegation against him which he denied.

Insider contacted Trump Jr. and Paul, but did not immediately respond.

Paul’s high-profile fight has caught the attention of the sports community as people are reluctant to welcome Paul as an athlete. Bleacher Report said her choice would always be Askren because “the idea that a decorated mixed martial artist, even at 36 and with a skill set distinctly bent towards wrestling, could lose a fight of any kind to ‘a social media influencer with only a retired fellow YouTuber and basketball player on his kill list seems patently ridiculous. “

The post also noted that Askren’s last two fights ended in defeat. In his fight against Jorge Masvidal, Askren was knocked out in five seconds, the UFC’s fastest knockout, according to ESPN. Paul, on the other hand, recently eliminated basketball player Nate Robinson.

“For what it’s worth, Jake Paul will arrive on Saturday night as the tallest, strongest, and youngest man, and one who has a streak of success even though they were against non-combat opponents,” he said. noted Bleacher Report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos