Kashmir remains at the heart of a significant engagement with India: FO – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said Kashmir remains at the heart of any meaningful engagement with India.

We believe that lasting peace, security and development in the region depend on the peaceful settlement of the long-standing dispute over Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said on Friday during a press briefing.

We therefore believe that the two sides must discuss all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, with a view to seeking a peaceful settlement of this long-standing dispute in accordance with international legitimacy.

He was answering questions about back-channel contacts between India and Pakistan and the chances of a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

We remain concerned about the grave human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by India (IIOJK). Pakistan has constantly sensitized the international community to the continued military siege, extrajudicial killings, the imprisonment of Kashmiri leaders and the unprecedented restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people, the FO spokesperson said.

He noted that the international community must use all the tools at its disposal to urge India to reverse its illegal and unilateral actions it has taken since August 5, 2019 and to end its human rights violations. in occupied Kashmir.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has consistently supported stability efforts in Afghanistan

On return contacts between India and Pakistan, he said states have ways to communicate with others that remain available even during wars, indirectly confirming behind-the-scenes talks between the two. country.

So what’s important is whether Pakistan is ready to talk to India; what needs to be discussed between the two parties; and whether meaningful and results-oriented dialogue can take place in the current environment, he said.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan has never shied away from negotiating with India and has always stressed the need for constructive dialogue and peaceful settlement of all outstanding disputes, including understood the fundamental issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that, unfortunately, India had tainted the environment through its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019. It is therefore incumbent on India to create an enabling and conducive environment for meaningful and results-oriented dialogue between the two countries. .

Regarding the role of third parties, we have always maintained that the international community has an important role to play in avoiding risks to peace and stability in the region and facilitating a just and lasting solution to the Jammu dispute. Kashmir in accordance with the UN. Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he said.

Asked to comment on the US National Intelligence Council’s assessment that Pakistan and India could fall into war within the next five years, he said Pakistan is a peace-loving country that continues to promote peace, security and stability in the region for the prosperity of the country and the region of South Asia as a whole.

He recalled that in his inaugural speech, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if India takes one step forward for peace, Pakistan will take two.

Our desire for peace was also manifested when we released the Indian pilot captured as a sign of peace after India’s Balakot mishap. We have always maintained that lasting peace and stability in the region is contingent on the settlement of outstanding disputes and that the central issue between India and Pakistan is indeed the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir, he said. -He underlines.

On Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the spokesperson urged India to cooperate with Pakistani courts by appointing, among other things, a lawyer in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

On the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, Chaudhry said Pakistan has consistently supported and facilitated efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

We believe that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a political solution negotiated through an Afghan-led and controlled process is important for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. To this end, the US-Taliban agreement of February 29, 2020 laid the groundwork for a comprehensive intra-Afghan peace agreement including a permanent ceasefire to end violence in Afghanistan.

Posted in Dawn, April 17, 2021

