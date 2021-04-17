Connect with us

Prince Philip funeral: Boris Johnson will watch from Checkers but leave wreath at Windsor Castle

‘The nation owes more than words can say’: Boris Johnson leaves a wreath with a handwritten note for the Duke of Edinburgh as it is revealed the Prime Minister will watch the funeral on TV at Checkers

  • A wreath with a tribute from Boris Johnson has been left at Windsor Castle
  • Message says nation owes Duke of Edinburgh ‘more than words can say’
  • Prime Minister expected to attend funeral tomorrow from his Checkers residence

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor for Mailonline

Boris Johnson left the Duke of Edinburgh with a wreath today saying the nation owes ‘more than words can say’.

A handwritten message has been placed with the Prime Minister’s tribute outside St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“In grateful remembrance of a man to whom the nation owes more than words can say,” it read. “Sent on behalf of the nation. From the Prime Minister ”.

Mr Johnson will attend Prince Philip’s funeral tomorrow from his country residence in Checkers, after indicating he would not attend in person to allow more space for the family.

Other official wreaths had also been left in St George’s Chapel today. One of Nicola Sturgeon said: “With the deepest sympathy of the Prime Minister of Scotland and the Scottish Government.

The Royal Navy tribute read: ‘In appreciation for an exceptional life of service from all ranks of the Royal Navy.

“Good winds and following seas.

The Queen is said to ‘endure well’ as she signs final preparations for her husband’s funeral, after ordering William and Harry not to walk side by side behind their grandfather’s coffin when he is buried.

The estranged brothers are both part of the small group of close family members – all men except Princess Anne – who will follow the Duke of Edinburgh’s body, but they will be separated by their cousin, Peter Phillips, eight minute walk to Windsor Castle. at church.

The Queen will be heading to the rear of the procession in the Royal Bentley, and before she departs, Her Majesty will have a moment of silent reflection as her car pulls up behind the coffin at the Castle State Entrance and pulls over a moment.

And when the casket carried on a Land Rover is transported to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, William will get ahead of his younger brother as they take their places separately among the 30 guests.

The Queen is expected to sit alone due to restrictions on sleek funerals due to Covid.

Meanwhile, calls for a Royal Navy warship to be named in honor of Prince Philip have increased.

A petition to name a new military vessel in honor of the late Duke of Edinburgh quickly garnered over 12,000 signatures.

Conservative MP James Gray has suggested that one of the escort ships for the new Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier be named after the Duke.

“ It would be nice if the escort ship had the most appropriate Duke of Edinburgh’s name, ” Mr Gray said.

