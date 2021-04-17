Xi: the nation will honor its climate promises

ChinaDaily / ANN

The leaders of China, France and Germany agreed at a virtual summit on Friday to work together on a fair and reasonable climate governance mechanism for win-win cooperation and to make climate change response a pillar of cooperation between the China and the European Union.

During the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Xi Jinping said China will honor its commitments to cap its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, while describing the mission as an “uphill battle” for the world. largest developing country.

The three leaders reached consensus on the need to defend multilateralism and implement the Paris Agreement at all levels, stressing the need to allow the Leaders’ Climate Summit later this month to produce positive, balanced and pragmatic results, and to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on climate policies. in the field of green development.

They urged coordinated action to ensure the success of multilateral programs, such as the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity in Kunming and the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change in Glasgow, and to work towards a new model. global environmental governance.

They also pledged to support COVAX, the global initiative for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and to enable the energy supply of developing countries to grow in an efficient, clean and diverse direction.

In his remarks, Xi said China’s commitments mean the country must achieve the world’s largest drop in carbon intensity and use the shortest period in global history to peak. emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

The nation has already included the commitments in its comprehensive green development plan and is pushing for the growth of a green, low-carbon and circular economy at all levels, he said.

China has decided to adopt the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol and step up reductions in emissions of non-CO2 greenhouse gases, such as hydrofluorocarbons, he said.

The response to climate change is the common cause of humanity, and the issue must not become a geopolitical bargaining chip, a means to attack other nations or an excuse to impose trade barriers, Mr. Xi.

He reaffirmed the importance of implementing the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement on the basis of equity and in accordance with common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capacities of all parties and actively lead South-South cooperation in climate change mitigation.

The Chinese president expressed his hope that developed economies can take action to reduce emissions, lead by example by fulfilling promises to put in place finance for climate change and provide developing countries with adequate support in terms of climate change. technology and capacity building to deal with climate change.

Regarding China-EU relations, Xi stressed the need to maintain the main axis of the ties from a strategic point of view, as the relationship now faces new development opportunities and various challenges.

China will expand the high-level opening and create a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign investors, including those from France and Germany, he said, adding that he hopes the EU will be able to treat and work with Chinese companies with the same positive attitude. China will step up cooperation to strengthen a green and digital partnership and fight COVID-19.

China opposes vaccine nationalism and the man-made vaccine divide, and the nation stands ready to work with the international community to support and help developing countries access timely vaccines, he said. declared.

The Chinese side is ready to work with the International Olympic Committee to offer vaccines to Olympic athletes, he added.

Macron said France welcomed China’s commitment to carbon neutrality before 2060, a move he said showed Beijing had taken the initiative to take on major responsibilities.

Paris is ready to work with Beijing to advance bilateral and EU-China relations, jointly helping Africa achieve green development and strengthening coordination on regional issues such as the Iranian nuclear issue, he said. declared.

Merkel hailed China’s climate action targets as ambitious and challenging, saying they will be crucial for global climate action.

It is also very important for China, France and Germany to step up their cooperation to respond to climate change, she said.

Germany is willing to work with China to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade and economy and boost communication in digital economy and internet security, she said, adding that she hoped that the two sides could make joint efforts to reach the comprehensive China-EU investment agreement into force as soon as possible.