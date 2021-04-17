



DRAWING. Cabinet reshuffle is response from President Jokowi’s special staff

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Adi Wikanto KONTAN.CO.ID – Jakarta. The question of a cabinet reshuffle has come back to the fore. In fact, the volume II redesign of the Head of Advanced Indonesia is expected to be announced in the near future. President Angkie Yudistia’s special staff commented on the cabinet reshuffle. According to Angkie, the reshuffle is the prerogative of President Joko Widodo. “Regarding the reshuffle, all the issues that are going around are entirely within the prerogative of the president. We cannot interfere in such matters,” Angkie told reporters in the Abdul Muis area in central Jakarta. , Friday (5/16/2021). He said his party fully supported this prerogative. “Whatever the stages from start to finish, Mr. President takes the floor. We fully support the President’s prerogative,” he continued. Previously, the question of the announcement of the cabinet reshuffle which was to be announced this week had been confirmed by the chief expert of the Presidential Cabinet (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin. The ministerial reshuffle discourse was reinforced after the proposed merger of the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) with the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek) and the creation of the Ministry of Investment. “Anyway this week. Hopefully if nothing bothers you these weeks,” Ngabalin said when contacted on Tuesday (4/13/2021). Also read: The question of a reshuffle has been heated, as have ministers whose performance is deemed less important However, Ngabalin was unable to provide details on the timetable for the cabinet reshuffle. He only said that the President had approved the merger of the two ministries and the formation of a new ministry. This means that the cabinet reshuffle or Jokowi cabinet reshuffle will be done soon. Cabinet reshuffle is still a long way off However, information about the cabinet reshuffle revealed by Ngabalin was denied by an inside source at Kompas.com from the Palace. According to the source, no announcement regarding a cabinet reshuffle will be made this week. This week there is no (reshuffle announcement), he said on Friday (4/16/2021). He also confirmed that a reshuffle is not expected to take place next week. “(Next week) it doesn’t look like yet,” he said. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Presidential Special Staff: Regardless of the outstanding issues, reshuffle is entirely the President’s prerogative“, Author: Dian Erika Nugraheny

Editor: Diamanty Meiliana DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Source: Kompas.com

Editor: Adi Wikanto

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos