Kumbh 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for Haridwar Kumbh to be only symbolic now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Juna Akhada’s leader to keep Kumbh only token in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

Following the increase in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke today to Swami Awadheshan and Giri about Juna Akhara and called for Kumbh to be only symbolic now. “Spoke to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Awadheshan and Giri ji on the phone today. Asked about the welfare of all the saints. All the saints cooperate with the administration. I thanked the holy world for this, ”Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “I requested that since two royal baths (shahi snan) have taken place, the Kumbh should only remain symbolic due to the Corona crisis. This will give strength to the fight against this crisis. “

The call of PM Modi was also answered by Swami Awadheshanand. He urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and not come and take a bath. “We honor the call of the Honorable Prime Minister! Protecting life is a great virtue. I urge the religious public not to come to bathe in large numbers and to respect the rules of COVID-19, ”he said in a tweet.

Notably, a large number of saints were infected with COVID-19 after taking Shahi Snan to Kumbh. According to Haridwar’s chief medical officer, Dr SK Jha had informed that 30 Sadhus had tested positive for Covid-19 and that medical teams were traveling to Akhadas to perform RT-PCR testing of the sadhus. According to reports, a total of 1,701 people tested positive for COVID-19 between April 10 and April 14 in Haridwar Kumbh Mela.

One of the 13 seer akhadas attending the Kumbh, Niranjani Akhada had previously canceled his Kumbh event due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases. “The main Shahi Snan organized on the occasion of Mesh Sankranti on April 14 has ended. Many in our Akhada show symptoms of Covid-19. So for us the Kumbh Mela is over, ”said Ravindra Puri, secretary of Niranjani Akhada.

The government of Uttarakhand, however, maintained that Kumbh could only be canceled if the akhadas requested it.