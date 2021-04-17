Trump takes a hit at Biden’s ‘madness’ from J&J vaccination break





Former President Donald Trump used a New York Post op-ed to target the Biden administration on Friday night for allowing a break in the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, accusing them of allowing incredibly downy bureaucrats in the risk of directing the program.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the break in vaccine use Tuesday morning, citing six cases of women with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis in association with thrombocytopenia, a rare disease. cerebral blood clot.

On Friday night, the former president sent out an email that verbatim reiterated the arguments made by the New York Post editorial board that cases were rare enough not to hamper vaccine deployment, calling the move sheer madness.

“The federal break on J&J shooting makes no sense,” the statement said.

“Why does the Biden White House let incredibly risk-averse bureaucrats run the show?” Only six of the nearly 7 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine reported blood clots, the statement said.

Former President Donald Trump says the federal break on the J&J gunfire makes no sense. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The condition is more common in the general population, and every vaccine, every drug carries some risk, including Moderna and Pfizer injections.

“COVID cases continue to rise across the country, its sheer folly to delay millions of vaccinations and fuel fears among those resistant to vax. Indeed, this silly movement is a gift to the anti-vax movement: science bureaucrats fuel this deranged pseudo-science.

Former President Donald Trump says it is sheer folly to delay millions of vaccinations and fuel fears among those resistant to vax. Getty Images

While the break in J&J vaccine use was originally supposed to last only a few days, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) ruled on Wednesday that the break should remain in effect until the group meets again in seven to ten days.

The Biden administration defended the break, saying it was the proper precaution to keep Americans safe.

Former President Donald Trump claims science bureaucrats are fueling this deranged pseudo-science, “affecting the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines such as Johnson & Johnsons. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Science moves at the speed of science and they want to look at more data. We think they are the gold standard, the [Food and Drug Administration] The FDA is the gold standard in the world, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

In fact, their thorough and transparent approach should give the American public additional confidence in the role they play and the approach taken by the United States to approving vaccines on the market.

The Biden administration has defended the Johnson & Johnson vaccine hiatus, saying it was the proper precaution to keep Americans safe.





