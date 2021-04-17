The center should pay attention to the corona vaccination: Wahab





KARACHI – Sindh government spokesperson and CM Sindh advisor on law, environment, climate change and coastal development, Murtaza Wahab said the Prime Minister (PM) is not interested in bringing ‘helping the population but rather active in collecting donations from those who already pay huge taxes. PM only makes seductive announcements on development packages. The federal government should pay attention to corona vaccination and people of all ages should be vaccinated.

Wahab was addressing a press conference in the Sindh Assembly committee room on Friday. He added that the rate of corona cases in Sindh had increased within a week. Therefore, people should follow all SOPs using masks. The federal government is focusing less on vaccines and more on fundraising. The PM has no interest in people or development packages. Its goal is to raise funds from the business community in Karachi. He said the corona vaccine should be given to people of all ages. “The federal government should abolish the 50-year age limit. The federal cabinet approved the purchase of the corona vaccine in December 2020. So far, no corona vaccine has been purchased. The Prime Minister and his cronies always tell of the success of the 92 World Cup and remain silent on their worst performance ever as federal leaders, ”he added.

Wahab lamented that in March 2019 a Karachi package of 162 billion rupees was announced. Even after two years, no work has been done on this Karachi package. Another package of 1 billion rupees has been announced for Thar. He was considering buying a mobile health unit in Thar. But nothing has been bought so far. So far, no other project has been started or completed. In 2019, Hyderabad University was inaugurated while sitting in Islamabad. So far, the charter of Hyderabad University has not been approved. It’s a joke with people. Wahab recalled that in September 2020, the Prime Minister announced a package of 1,100 billion rupees for Karachi. People are well aware of what is being done with it. It would be better if PM’s name was changed to Elan (announcement) Khan. The captain is in a hurry to make announcements and does not know how to do anything on the pitch.

Murtaza Wahab asked the people of Hyderabad if this promise came true? Hyderabad University should be named Imaginary University because of Khan Sahib. In 22 years of struggle, each year in Ramazan, IK remembers Sindh. He comes to ask for donations for the hospital. He is the first PM in the world to ask for donations while in government. Which hospital have you built? Khan Sahib’s goal is to collect donations from traders in Karachi instead of rescuing people. He said PPP postponed Garhi Khuda Bakhsh’s meeting on April 4 due to coronavirus. The positive rate of Corona in Islamabad is 19%. The Prime Minister should think about why he is going to Sukkur and Karachi under these circumstances. Strict measures must be taken on SOPs to avoid the epidemic.

The PM will address the gatherings in Sukkur and Karachi, which is a pure violation of the corona SOPs.

The advisor pointed out that after 22 years of struggle and duty, they did not have a Minister of Finance. PTI has no strategy. The Prime Minister must be replaced in place of the Minister of Finance. The interest of Imran Khan depends on himself. The government of Punjab gave the NRO to illegal housing companies. Who owns the housing companies? Wahab said regularization is not allowed in Sindh. He added that the NAB and the chief justice should take note of the regularization in Punjab. Responding to a question, he said that the words and actions of Assad Umar contradicted each other over the Sindh census case.

He said PPP fought for the Sindh census case while its committee did not listen to Sindh’s objections to the census. The controversial census was passed. Although Karachi gave the PTI a mandate, the PTI MPAs were not loyal to this city.

Wahab said most of the vaccinations were done in Sindh. In the past five months, no vaccine has been purchased. He asked if the prime minister’s job was to collect donations or help the people.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos