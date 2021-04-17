Xi Jinping takes part in the China-France-Germany climate summit | Spanish.xinhuanet.com

BEIJING, April 16, 2021 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a climate video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2021 (Xinhua / Li Xueren)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping participated in a video summit from Beijing on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The leaders of the three countries exchanged in-depth views on cooperation to address various issues, including climate change, China-Europe relations, cooperation against the epidemic, and major international and regional issues.

Xi stressed that he had always advocated for building a community with a shared future for humanity and that he was ready to strengthen cooperation with France and Germany on climate change.

“I announce that China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. This means that China, as more large country in the developing world, will conclude the most drastic reduction in carbon emissions in the world and achieve peak carbon neutrality in the shortest period in world history, ”he said .

Xi said the task was extremely difficult, but China will keep its promise.

Xi said China has included peak and carbon neutrality achievement in its comprehensive environmental conservation plan and has promoted the development of a green, low-carbon circular economy comprehensively. China has decided to accept the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol and strengthen the control of greenhouse gases other than carbon dioxide such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), he added.

Responding to climate change is the common cause of all mankind, Xi said, adding that it should not be a bargaining chip for geopolitics, a target to attack other countries or an excuse to impose trade barriers.

Xi said China will adhere to the principles of equity, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, promote the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and actively develop South-South cooperation on climate change.

Developed economies should lead by example in reducing emissions and take the lead in keeping their promises to provide adequate technical and capacity building assistance to developing countries to deal with climate change, Xi said. .

In addition to noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading around the world and the world faces daunting tasks in the global economic recovery, Xi said China-Europe relations face new opportunities for improvement. development and various challenges. He called for firmly taking the general direction of developing Sino-EU relations from a strategic level.

China is increasing high-level openness and creating a non-discriminatory, fair and equitable business environment for foreign investment companies, including French and German companies, he said. Xi expressed hope that Europe can also treat Chinese companies with this positive attitude and work with China to strengthen China-Europe green and digital partnerships and strengthen cooperation in combating the pandemic.

Xi said China opposes “vaccine nationalism” and an artificial vaccine gap and is willing to work with the international community, including France and Germany, to ensure rapid access to vaccines. vaccines for developing countries.

China is ready to work with the International Olympic Committee to provide vaccines to athletes preparing to participate in the Olympics, he said.

Macron said France welcomes China’s announcement to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Such massive commitment reflects China’s initiative to take on important responsibilities. France is ready to work with China to further advance France-China and Europe-China economic relations, help Africa achieve green development and help developing countries reduce their debt.

Vaccines must not become a tool of competition between powers, Macron said, adding that France was willing to strengthen cooperation with China on equitable distribution of vaccines and strengthen coordination on regional affairs, including the Iranian nuclear issue.

Merkel said it was extremely important for Germany, France and China to strengthen their cooperation in the fight against climate change. The nationally determined contributions pledged by China are both ambitious and empowering and very important in addressing global climate change.

Merkel said Europe is ready to strengthen communication and policy alignment with China. The Chinese economy initially resumed growth, which is good news for the world. Germany appreciates the opportunities that the implementation of the XIV Five-Year Plan offers for Germany-China and Europe-China cooperation and is ready to deepen mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation with China, in order to strengthen communication on issues. such as the digital economy and network security., to treat businesses in all countries fairly and avoid trade barriers.

Merkel expressed hope that with the joint efforts of both sides, the EU-China investment agreement will enter into force soon.

The three leaders agreed that it is necessary to defend multilateralism, to fully implement the Paris Agreement and to build together a fair, reasonable, cooperative and win-win global climate governance system and to promote this summit. to achieve positive, balanced and pragmatic results.

They agreed to strengthen climate policy dialogue and ecological development cooperation and to make climate change cooperation an important pillar of China-Europe cooperation.

All parties agreed to coordinate the holding of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity to be held this year in Kunming, China, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Kingdom United, and the 7th World Conservation Conference Congress of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in the French city of Marseille, to create a new model of global climate governance.

The three leaders agreed to support COVAX, promote healthy, safe and orderly personnel exchanges, safeguard a smooth and stable industrial chain, and promote the rapid return of international economic and trade cooperation to normal.

They also supported the development of energy supply in developing countries in an efficient, clean and diverse direction.