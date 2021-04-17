NIH rolls back Trump-era restrictions on fetal tissue research





Research on fetal tissue, such as lung tissue shown here, has been controversial for years.Credit: Steve Gschmeissner / Science Photo Library

United States rolls back restrictions on fetal tissue research set by former President Donald Trumps’ administration, allowing government scientists to resume studies using biological material and canceling additional ethics review of grant proposals submitted by university researchers.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced the changes on April 16. That’s good news, says Lawrence Goldstein, a neuroscientist at the University of California at San Diego, who was on the Trump-era board that conducted the additional ethics reviews. Researchers are using fetal tissue, obtained from elective abortions, to study a range of conditions from infectious diseases to human development, and say it is vital to study certain diseases.

Some restrictions on research on remaining fetal tissue may continue to pose barriers. On the one hand, in 2019, the NIH began requiring that a literature review be added to grant proposals, which Goldstein said threatened to exceed the page limit on applications.

Irving Weissman, director of the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine at the Stanford School of Medicine in California, agrees. You don’t have enough space in a grant to do both the full review and whatever else you set out to do, he says.

In 2019, following pressure from anti-abortion groups, the Trump administration announced a series of changes limiting studies of fetal tissue, upsetting many researchers. The rules have ordered government scientists to halt such projects once their tissue stocks run out. Additionally, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which includes the NIH, has announced that it will appoint an ethics review board to review projects that required fetal tissue and that have been proposed by scientists. academics seeking NIH funding. This was in addition to the scientific assessments already performed during the regular NIH grant review.

When the NIH listed the board members in 2020, scientists pointed out that it was filled with anti-abortion advocates. At its first and only meeting in July last year, the group recommended funding only one of the 14 proposals it considered.

I was very concerned to sit on the ethics advisory board and see some highly meritorious projects killed because of bias, says Goldstein, who used fetal tissue in his research and spoke out in support of this work.

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Post reported that Trump-era restrictions prevented a researcher at NIHs Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, MT, from conducting experiments to develop treatments for coronavirus infections because the work would have used a mouse model created from fetal tissue.

Working in a scientific discipline that is perpetually caught up in politics can be difficult when you can’t count on consistent funding, when you can’t count on support even if you do good research, says Kirstin Matthews, Policy Specialist scientists at Rice Universitys. Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston. There aren’t a lot of groups doing research on fetal tissue, but what they are doing is pretty vital, so it will be good to be able to continue this research.

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which has called on current and past administrations to lift the limits, welcomed the change. Research grants should be based on the scientific and ethical merit of each proposal. The ISSRR welcomes the return to evidence-based policy making, company president Christine Mummery said in a statement.

In fiscal 2019, 196 NIH-funded research projects involved fetal tissue, for a total of $ 109 million of the agency’s $ 39.3 billion budget.

