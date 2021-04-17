Sawbridgeworth resumes operations as Boris Johnson roadmap sees traders reopen

Traders in Sawbridgeworth returned to business on Monday by reopening for the first time this year after the second coronavirus lockdown ended.

Cafes and pubs opened their doors to shoppers outside, while shops welcomed regulars inside.

And hairstylists and barbers have been inundated with clients desperate to lose their locking locks for a more styled look.

Line up for a haircut at Wiggies. Pic: Vikki Lince. (46134662)

Toplines Owner Greg Rattey revealed most of his clients were embarrassed about their hair until, he says, they saw mine!

I looked at myself in the mirror almost every morning and Bob Geldof looked back at me, said Greg, who is a city councilor and is due to take over as mayor in May.

Greg has also championed the cause of businesses throughout the lockdown and praised the resilience of traders.

It was great to see the gradual opening of Bell Street today, the businesses were eager and eager to get started, their determination and determination tangible, he said.

In a Facebook post, Greg added: It has been a long, difficult and arduous time and the challenge has been beyond anything we have ever experienced before.

Sometimes we felt like we would never get through it, but we did and we should feel very proud of ourselves.

I know many have expressed their apprehension to me for the coming weeks, but with the determination and determination that we have all shown over the last difficult year, everything will be fine.

Stephen Ruddock is delighted to have his hair cut again at RudHair. Pic: Vikki Lince. (46134672)

More than Blossoming barbers in London Road, owner Erol Mustafa kept his eyes closed on some of the sights seen from a haircut point of view just saying: Some of the moms had fun! Erol added that his lounge was booked until next week and was very busy.

Rudhair Owner Stephen Ruddock said it was an amazing feeling to be back at The Square show, adding: The benefit of foreclosure is that it really makes you appreciate your team, your profession and your clients.

The town’s traders were delighted to reopen their doors, with some sprucing up their stores to celebrate.

Bell Street traders are back in business. Pic: Vikki Lince. (46134964)

Chloe Atkinson, from The green room in Bell Street, said: We have had a makeover, decluttering and refreshing and are delighted to welcome our customers again.

She added: Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported The Green Room over the past 12 months. It was so hard to stay positive at times and we almost gave it all up, but the support we had kept us going and brought us back.

Michael Mason, owner of 4T Café, in his new garden. Pic: Vikki Lince. (46134963)

Becky Witherden, who owns No 10 Beauty at Bakers Walk, was delighted to be back.

I can’t say how nice it is to be back and to have the support of the community, she said.

Sawbridgeworth is like family and businesses all stand together to help each other.

We can only be categorized as non-essential, but for a client, coming and being pampered one-on-one is almost like therapy for a lot of people, so knowing that we make people smile and feel amazing every day we do. brings so much joy.

Others wanted to tell the Independent how happy they were to reopen.

Isabel Hospice Store manager Debbie Dyball said everyone was so positive and happy, while Claire Newman, who just opened Soft-touch aesthetics in Cambridge Road, said the people had been very welcoming.

Katie Wood at King William IV The pub was delighted to welcome valued customers, as was Abu Mojid at Chandini at High Wych.

Crumps Farm merchants, including Enchanted Bridal Shop and Vickis floral designs, also wanted to remind people that they were back in business.

But for residents like Hazel Verity and Ruth Buckmaster, it was just great going out for coffee and a bite to eat.

It was so good to sit in the charming, listed courtyard with a coffee and toastie before I got my hair cut today, Hazel said. I was ridiculously happy!