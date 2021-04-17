Politics
Prime Minister Modi said ‘Kumbh Mela should only be symbolic to strengthen the fight against Covid-19’
Amid a large number of people who test positive in the Kumbh Mela area of Haridwar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanded on Saturday morning that the week-long religious holiday “should only be symbolic” in the middle of a unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.
Prime Minister Modi stressed that this would give a boost to India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister’s appeal comes on the heels of nearly 2,000 worshipers testing positive for Covid-19 at Kumbh Mela in Haridwar in about a week.
Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said he spoke on the phone with the best seer – Hindu Dharma President Acharya Sabha Swami Avdheshan and Giri Ji Maharaj – and made an appeal about the annual gathering that attracts tens of thousands of worshipers each year.
“I spoke today to Acharya Swami Avdheshan and Giri ji on the phone. Asked about the health of all the saints. All the saints give their support to the administration for the good progress of the case and I thank them for it “the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi. .
In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “Now that two royal baths have taken place, I call on everyone to keep Kumbh Mela token due to the coronavirus crisis. This will strengthen India’s fight against the virus.”
After PM Modi’s call, Swami Avdheshanand urged people not to come to Kumbh to bathe in large numbers and to follow the rules.
“We respect the Prime Minister’s call. I ask people not to come for snan in large numbers, as a result of the COVID19 situation, and to follow all the rules,” he wrote on Twitter.
Kumbh Mela’s best psychic in Haridwar dies from Covid-19
A Hindu seer has died from Covid-19 and 80 other holy men have tested positive for the deadly virus after attending Kumbh where millions of pilgrims have ignored the standards despite an increase in cases.
Many psychics have tested positive after the start of Kumbh Mela, including Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri, who is admitted to the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh.
Mahamandaleshwar of Maha Nirwani Akhada from Madhya Pradesh Swami Kapil Dev, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in a hospital four days ago.
Haridwar Kumbh Mela’s medical office said 68 sighted people tested positive for Covid-19 between April 5 and April 14.
In the past few days, as many as 2,167 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Haridwar – the place where the month-long Kumbh takes place.
According to the Uttarakhand State Control Room, there were 254 positive Covid-19 cases on April 10, 386 on April 11, 408 on April 12, 594 on April 13 and 525 on April 14.
The current Kumbh Mela has been shortened this year to just one month from April 1 to April 30 due to the pandemic.
Under normal circumstances, the event, which takes place once every 12 years, runs for almost four months from mid-January to April.
Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in India soared to 1.45 crore with 2,346,692 new cases – the steepest spike on record in a single day. About 1,341 deaths were reported in one day as the country experienced the deadliest day of the pandemic this year.
