Environmentalism should not be used as a cover to hamper the countries of the South

Keith Lamb is a graduate of the University of Oxford with an MA in Contemporary Chinese Studies. His main research interests are Chinese international relations and "socialism with Chinese characteristics".

Given the continued attacks on the Chinese system, which “threaten” to overwhelm the common interests of the EU and China, this meeting was a timely reminder that protecting the deteriorating biosphere is a pillar that truly unites all. humanity.

In terms of carbon emissions in 2019, according to Our World in Data, which was a non-profit Global Change Data Lab project founded by academics in the UK, China emitted 10.17 billion tonnes, the US 5.2 billion tonnes, and the EU 3.29 billion tonnes. So, as the first and third biggest polluters, their cooperation is essential. Looking at the numbers, one can assume that China bears a particular responsibility when it comes to climate change. While I certainly don’t deny this, there are two mitigating factors.

First, given China’s huge population, its per capita carbon emissions are not significantly worse than those of the EU and, in fact, considerably better than those of the United States; second, much of it is made in China. As such, foreign consumption contributes a lot to China’s carbon numbers.

No wonder then, it was reported that President Xi Jinping was not particularly in love with the EU’s approval of a carbon tax that aims to protect EU companies from cheaper imports by from countries with weaker climate policies. This program was sold as part of the EU’s green deal to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

From the perspective of the Global South, this border carbon tax could indeed be problematic because it could penalize those who try to get a foothold on the development path. Therefore, President Xi Jinping’s point of view is not just that of China, but the whole of the South. Indeed, Brazil, South Africa, India and China have already drafted a joint statement expressing their serious concerns.

My concern about the carbon tax proposed by the EU is that it concerns less the protection of the environment than the maintenance of its domination in all areas at the expense of the South and the majority of humanity.

Poorer countries could be the losers as EU measures, sold under the banner of environmentalism, could punish those most in need. Action to protect the environment is welcome. However, for a number of reasons, the developed world has a greater responsibility to shoulder the environmental burden.

First, developed countries paid little attention to the environment when they developed. As such, they paid no pollution penalties for their development. Notably, in 1978, according to several data sources, including BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy, China’s carbon emissions were only 1.46 billion tonnes, while those of the EU and the United States were 4.57 and 4.88, respectively. The developed world emitted a mountain of carbon dioxide into the biosphere long before the countries of the South began their development.

Second, Western developed countries polluted because they mainly made products that were consumed by themselves. This contrasts with the developing world, which pollutes in the name of manufacturing products that are used not only for themselves but also for the developed world.

Indeed, look at the typical Chinese citizen, and we will see that with their public transport, noisy recycling habits and relatively modest consumption, they pollute much less than a citizen of the EU or the United States.

Also, as is evident to anyone who has lived in China for the past five years, it cannot be said that China is lagging behind when it comes to environmental protection. This is quite spectacular given the precedent that it is only when developed countries start to take environmental concerns seriously.