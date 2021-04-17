Politics
Environmentalism should not be used as a cover to hamper the countries of the South
CO2 lettering and drawing of planet earth from grass and moss. / Getty
Editor’s Note: Keith Lamb is a graduate of the University of Oxford with an MA in Contemporary Chinese Studies. His main research interests are Chinese international relations and “socialism with Chinese characteristics”. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily the views of CGTN.
On April 16, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, where they focused on climate issues.
Given the continued attacks on the Chinese system, which “threaten” to overwhelm the common interests of the EU and China, this meeting was a timely reminder that protecting the deteriorating biosphere is a pillar that truly unites all. humanity.
In terms of carbon emissions in 2019, according to Our World in Data, which was a non-profit Global Change Data Lab project founded by academics in the UK, China emitted 10.17 billion tonnes, the US 5.2 billion tonnes, and the EU 3.29 billion tonnes. So, as the first and third biggest polluters, their cooperation is essential. Looking at the numbers, one can assume that China bears a particular responsibility when it comes to climate change. While I certainly don’t deny this, there are two mitigating factors.
First, given China’s huge population, its per capita carbon emissions are not significantly worse than those of the EU and, in fact, considerably better than those of the United States; second, much of it is made in China. As such, foreign consumption contributes a lot to China’s carbon numbers.
No wonder then, it was reported that President Xi Jinping was not particularly in love with the EU’s approval of a carbon tax that aims to protect EU companies from cheaper imports by from countries with weaker climate policies. This program was sold as part of the EU’s green deal to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
From the perspective of the Global South, this border carbon tax could indeed be problematic because it could penalize those who try to get a foothold on the development path. Therefore, President Xi Jinping’s point of view is not just that of China, but the whole of the South. Indeed, Brazil, South Africa, India and China have already drafted a joint statement expressing their serious concerns.
My concern about the carbon tax proposed by the EU is that it concerns less the protection of the environment than the maintenance of its domination in all areas at the expense of the South and the majority of humanity.
Poorer countries could be the losers as EU measures, sold under the banner of environmentalism, could punish those most in need. Action to protect the environment is welcome. However, for a number of reasons, the developed world has a greater responsibility to shoulder the environmental burden.
First, developed countries paid little attention to the environment when they developed. As such, they paid no pollution penalties for their development. Notably, in 1978, according to several data sources, including BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy, China’s carbon emissions were only 1.46 billion tonnes, while those of the EU and the United States were 4.57 and 4.88, respectively. The developed world emitted a mountain of carbon dioxide into the biosphere long before the countries of the South began their development.
Second, Western developed countries polluted because they mainly made products that were consumed by themselves. This contrasts with the developing world, which pollutes in the name of manufacturing products that are used not only for themselves but also for the developed world.
Indeed, look at the typical Chinese citizen, and we will see that with their public transport, noisy recycling habits and relatively modest consumption, they pollute much less than a citizen of the EU or the United States.
Also, as is evident to anyone who has lived in China for the past five years, it cannot be said that China is lagging behind when it comes to environmental protection. This is quite spectacular given the precedent that it is only when developed countries start to take environmental concerns seriously.
Emissions rise from the Thyssenkrupp AG steel plant in Duisburg, Germany, October 20, 2020. / Getty
The usual contradiction is that under capitalist development, environmental protection decreases the accumulation of capital. When environmental legislation enters open neoliberal borders and the Global South is in desperate need of foreign capital, polluting industries have been allowed to be shipped overseas. Therefore, the cycle of accumulating benefits for the few and pollution for the poor can continue.
This non-virtuous cycle is indeed what led to the large-scale deindustrialization of Europe and the United States as companies flocked to China and other East Asian states. Of course, despite this deindustrialisation, the poignant question is why does the EU and in particular the US still contribute so much to global carbon emissions?
Either way, China has taken environmental responsibility to new heights in the South. During the meeting, President Xi Jinping once again stated that China will strive to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. In addition, China has accepted the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol which will strengthen the control of non carbon dioxide. greenhouse gas.
Along with these lines, there can be no doubt about China’s determination to build a green future for itself and the rest of the world. Within the framework of the centrist development of the Chinese people, environmental protection is the fundamental basis of development itself and must be a global effort.
This long-term vision of development is codified in the Xi Jinping Thought of Ecological Civilization where China’s rejuvenation is linked to fresh air, greening the environment, recycling and the rational use of waste. resources of nature.
This dream of overcoming the contradiction of development without destroying the environment is not only a dream for China, but logically a dream for all mankind as well.
(If you would like to contribute and have specific expertise, please contact us at [email protected])
