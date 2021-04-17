Jokowi’s initial M, which will be overhauled, is diligent to show off his performance

Suara.com – Indonesian Policy Settings Executive Director Adi Prayitno commented on the cabinet’s M initials, which President Joko Widodo may revamp.

Adi said that there were at least four people with the initials M in Jokowi’s cabinet, namely PMK coordination minister Muhadjir Effendi, political, legal and security affairs coordination minister Mahfud Md , Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi and the Chief of the Presidential Staff (KSP). Moeldoko.

It is said that the person with the initials M in the cabinet that Jokowi will be reshuffling recently would like to campaign in the media for support as if he is full of accomplishments. Adi said, referring to this, it is very easy to read which will be revamped.

Adi then mentioned two names with the initials M in Jokowi’s cabinet, namely Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi and KSP Moeldoko.

“If that happens, then one can guess it. Who the hell. There are two possibilities, one is the Minister of Commerce and the head of KSP,” Adi said when contacted by Suara.com on Saturday (17/4 / 2021).

Adi believed that these two people appeared in the media recently. Muhammad Lutfi talked about rice imports, then Moeldoko emerged because of the issue of a party coup.

“But what caught the other person’s attention the most was the issue of the conflict between the parties,” he said.

Further, Adi said that if the PKB politicians’ leak was true, it could easily be guessed. On the contrary, if it is false, it is debatable.

“But if this M is not in the reshuffle, it means that the credibility of politician PKB is questionable. Because he presents a problem which is not in accordance with the facts,” he said.

The initials M

The puzzle over the cabinet reshuffle of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) – Maruf Amin continues to spin.

Indonesian Parliamentarian from the National Awakening Party (PKB) faction Luqman Hakim disclosed the name of the minister Jokowi would remove with the initials Mr.

“President Jokowi will reshuffle cabinet members with the initials of the letter M,” Luqman said after confirmation by Suara.com on Thursday (4/15/2021).

However, Luqman did not explain who the owner of the original M would be likely to be moved by Jokowi. In the Indonesian Labor Cabinet there are a number of ministers whose names begin with the letter M.

For example, Minister of Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD, Minister of Coordination of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy and Minister of Commerce M Lutfi. Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko may also be included in the list of ministers who have been removed from the leaked version of Luqman.

On another occasion, Luqman spoke of the minister who suddenly became diligent after the reshuffle issue arose. He said the minister appeared in the media to get a picture full of achievements.

“Since the reshuffle issue, there have been ministers who have been busy campaigning in the media and seeking support as though they are full of accomplishments,” he said.