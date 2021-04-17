CM Naveen writes to PM Modi to authorize Covid vaccine outside government chain

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of COVID-19 vaccines on the open market.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi he wrote: Vaccines can be made available outside the government supply chain in the open market so that consenting citizens, who can afford the vaccine, can benefit from them. . This will help governments to adopt a targeted approach towards vulnerable segments of society.

He also urged the Prime Minister to ensure that Covid vaccines that have already been approved worldwide by credible agencies and governments are given permission to increase supply.

Naveen further added that India has huge vaccine manufacturing potential and the Center and States should support the units to speed up vaccine production. The few metropolitan cities that contribute the most COVID cases should be granted priority vaccination and flexibility in age criteria as these are nervous economic scenes in the country, and any lockdowns in those areas will impact the rest of the world. country in terms of the workers’ movement ”.

Naveen said Odisha to date has administered around 47 lakh doses to healthcare workers, frontline workers and people over 45. We have one of the lowest waste rates in the country. We have the capacity to administer more than 3 lakh doses per day. We are getting a huge response from people to get vaccinated. However, intermittent supply creates a challenge to meet demand.

It was in this context that I asked for 25 doses of lakh to help us administer 3 doses of lakh each day. Even at full capacity, it will take us 160 days to fully immunize the eligible population in our state.[plus de 45 ans]he added.[above45years)headded[above45years)headded