Lawyers for Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll ask court to stop DOJ from defending case





A federal appeals court should deny the Justice Department’s attempt to substitute for former President Donald Trump in a libel lawsuit brought by former Elle columnist Jean Carroll, his lawyers said in a report. new court case Friday evening.

Instead, Carroll urged the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to say that “Trump did not act in the course of his job as President of the United States when he repeatedly defamed on purpose. a citizen to punish and retaliate against her after she revealed he sexually assaulted her decades before she took office. “

Carroll sued the former president for libel after accusing her of playing politics and lying about an alleged 1990s rape in a locker room at Bergdorf Goodman.

Last October, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected the Justice Department’s proposal to replace Trump as a defendant, ruling that his statements about Carroll were not made in the course of his official duties and that the The legal theory cited by the DOJ did not apply to the president. .

“Trump has repeatedly tried and failed to get my trial started,” Carroll said in a statement Friday. “Last fall he brought in his Justice Department and tried to have it thrown out in federal court. He lost. Then, barely a week before President Biden’s inauguration, Trump’s private lawyers and the DOJ joined forces to argue on appeal that when Trump called me a liar who was too ugly to be raped, he was sort of presidential.

“I have no doubt that the Second Circuit will make it clear that no president, including Donald Trump, can get away with maliciously defaming a woman he has sexually assaulted,” she added.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer and unrelated to the district judge, said: “As the district court rightly recognized, while the facts of this case are unique, the legal principles are not. . In this country, no one, not even the president, is above the law. “

On appeal, the Justice Department insisted that the former president was commenting on a matter of public interest when he responded to Carroll’s accusation because it was “a matter potentially relevant to his ability to perform effectively the functions of his office “.

Carroll’s attorneys have warned that granting the appeal “would help the idea that our most powerful political leaders are standing entirely above the law.”

Carroll published a book excerpt in 2019 in which she wrote that Trump raped her in the 1990s. Almost immediately after the snippet was published, Trump – who was then president – told reporters that Carroll had made up the rape story and that he had never met her. Carroll sued him in New York State court.

At first, the former president defended the case as an individual. He was represented by his personal lawyers and not by the DOJ or other government lawyers. The state court rejected his claim that he could not be prosecuted because he was president. It was at this point that the US government stepped in.

Copyright 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.

