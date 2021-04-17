Minister explains in detail the deal with the banned TLP





ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the National Assembly on Friday that the expulsion of the French Ambassador from Pakistan as agreed with the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) was conditional for parliamentary approval.

While reaching an agreement with the TLP, we told them that your request (TLP) will be presented to parliament and any decision taken will be implemented, said Ali Muhammad Khan.

He said negotiations were underway with the protesters and were told the government had not even backed down an inch from the deal.

But as negotiations were underway, TLP leaders suddenly announced a protest, he said.

He told the House that then Interior Minister Brig (ret’d) Ejaz Shah, Minister of Religious Affairs and Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad were part of the negotiations.

The minister recalled that the two chambers of parliament had unanimously adopted resolutions condemning the publication of blasphemous material in France.

He told the House that Prime Minister Imran Khan also raised the issue forcefully in all world forums and also wrote to heads of state of Muslim countries to take a stand on the issue.

He said that along with the Minister of Religious Affairs, he took ulemas in confidence at an Iftar dinner on Thursday night.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the situation had returned to normal in the country after the measures taken by the government to deal with the violent protesters.

JUI-F leader Salahuddin Ayubi asked why the government had not submitted the TLP deal to parliament.

He said the government had mismanaged the issue, warning that there was also a backlash to action.

PML-N’s Riaz Hussain Pirzada asked who created banned organizations like Tehrik-e-Taliban, Sipah-e-Sahaba and Tehrik-e-Labaik. First you create such outfits and then you have a hard time controlling them, he said.

He called for making the work of the National Assembly, which is a supreme institution, also meaningful, requiring a debate on the presidential speech in parliament.

Syed Naveed Qamar said that in the name of Islam, things should not be taken to such a stage where the common man begins to suffer and the state’s mandate is challenged.

He observed that the government following the blasphemous incident in France had not given a response that should have been forceful without harming the interests of the country.

Naveed Qamar told who gave the power to a minister to meet angry protesters and assure them that the French ambassador would be expelled from Islamabad.

The PPP member said that by making a deal with the TLP, the government had not taken the house in confidence.

The Minister of the Interior who should have made a political statement on the issue is also not

present in the house, he said, adding that the minister was a

parliamentarian but ignored parliament.

He said the instrument to ban certain outfits in the past had failed to achieve the goal, saying the banned groups and parties still operate under different names.

There should be a coherent policy to take action against these groups, he said.

He complained that the government was proposing a referral to the Supreme Court but did not trust Parliament.

President Asad Qaisar has ordered the government to ensure that the Home Secretary makes a policy statement in the House on the issue.

Mohsin Dawar said there should not be two opinions that all parliamentarians were Aashiq-e-Rasool (SAW) but that no one would be allowed to use violence.

Dawar observed that the TTP was a terrorist group unrelated to Islam, but wondered who created the Taliban. At the same time, he also wondered who had created Tehrik-e-Labaik.

We used the TTP and TLP for political gain and special interests and used the Taliban in Afghanistan and made the whole country suffer due to a proxy war in Afghanistan, he said.

PML-N’s Syed Imran Shah said the religious feelings of Pakistani Muslims had been tested time and again by shooting the Model Town protest, facilitating Raymond Davis’ flight, sending Asiya Bibi out of the country, suspending Mumtaz Qadri and not giving no effective response to the blasphemous act in France.

He wondered why the incumbent TLP leader was arrested before the April 20 deadline, which had resulted in a law-and-order situation in the country.

The speaker said that all parliamentarians are Aashiq-e-Rasool and can sacrifice their lives for the holiness of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

He also suggested that a resolution be proposed on the issue to commit not to compromise on the dignity and respect of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

Jamaat-e-Islamis Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali also spoke on the issue, saying there was a need to adopt an effective strategy on the part of Muslim countries to prevent the repetition of blasphemous acts in some countries.

He also supported the suggestion to move a resolution on the matter to the House on Monday.

Meanwhile, two minority members Kel Daas and Lal Chand raised the issue of the alleged forced conversions in Sindh. They demanded to protect the Hindu girls who they said were forced to change their religion.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said a parliamentary committee set up to guarantee minority rights in accordance with Pakistan’s constitution had prepared a bill against forced conversions.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar has said his party will fully support any bill aimed at protecting minority rights.

At the start of the proceedings, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Syed Naveed Qamar objected to a daily two-hour procedure for three days a week at home as part of the SOPs.

The speaker said a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee would be held at 1 p.m. on Monday to address the issue.

